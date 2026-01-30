A Nigerian man has shared his opinion about popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, following news of her repentance

In a video, the man criticised the actress's behaviour and mentioned why he believes she's not being sincere

His comments sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians as some people took sides with him while others disagreed

A Nigerian man has sparked controversy with his opinion of popular actress Tonto Dikeh, following her announcement of repentance.

The man expressed his doubts about the sincerity of her change of heart, emphasising what he believes are attention-seeking behaviours.

Man criticises actress Tonto Dikeh's repentance

Identified on Instagram as @MaziTundeEdnut, the man criticised Tonto Dikeh for what he perceived as a desperate cry for attention.

He questioned the need for her to have someone record her while cleaning the church, noting that it was a ploy for clout.

His comments centred around the idea that true change is evident through actions, not public declarations.

According to him, he struggled to understand why someone would feel the need to document their charitable deeds, arguing it undermined the sincerity of the act.

He also expressed surprise at the influence Tonto Dikeh is perceived to have, given her reputation.

In his view, she is struggling to maintain relevance in the social media sphere, rather than being a genuine influencer.

In his words:

"I'm not convinced she has changed. I feel there is a bigger problem here and I feel it's more of mental. Most people are not looking at two things. She is seeking attention. Why would you be doing something, maybe you are cleaning the church and you are telling someone to video and post it, what's all that for? It's attention, unnecessary clout and attention.

"If you have changed, for goodness sake, your actions will tell, you don't need to get somebody to record you, your action so that other people can see your change. And I'm even surprised she influence people self, because I'm surprised because when I see that kind of person, I wonder how much influence she can have on another woman. I don't think she has any influence on anybody, she is still struggling to be relevant in the social media space, that's what I feel."

Reactions as man criticises Tonto Dikeh

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Baby reacted:

"Wait!!! you people have an organization were you seat down and take about people’s life?"

@Gracia said:

"She influenced people publicly in a bad way, so why can't she influence people in a good way publicly? Let her be!! Weda she's seeking attention or not, that's her business not urs!! I hate when people talk down on people's effort. Don't judge!!"

@𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙮𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙚..𝙎 said:

"She needs to record her self and tell the world she has changed cause she’s a public figure and has always been trending for the wrong reasons. So she needs to tell the world and make it known to people that yes she has changed and others can learn from her. Who are u to judge her sir ??"

@Ikper Victoria said:

"It is not our place to judge others, as only God can do that. We should focus on our own lives and not worry about what others are doing. We should also remember that God can use anyone for His purpose, and it is not up to us to decide who is worthy of being used by Him. Let us focus on being the best versions of ourselves and leave others to live their lives as they choose."

@favy nandi added:

"Let me put it hear she is a celebrity a public figure so her recording her life on the media is not a bad thing I believe she has people that are looking up to her is a way of telling the word and everybody that she is indeed changed and for you this man she can sue you what is your business in if she changes or not it’s only God that sees everything and more so free her joor."

Watch the video below:

