A Nigerian pastor, Abel Damina, has sparked mixed reactions with his sermon in church that focused on material wealth

In a video posted on church's TikTok account, the pastor insisted that no individual needs God to succeed and gain material wealth

While some social media users who came across the sermon on TikTok supported his stance, many others criticised him

A Nigerian pastor's unorthodox view about material wealth and success has ignited controversy online.

Abel Damina, the pastor of Power City Church in Uyo, sparked the debate with a sermon that challenged traditional notions of divine intervention in personal success.

Abel Damina says God doesn't control success

The sermon, which was posted on the church's TikTok account by @abeldamina, saw the pastor positing that individuals do not require divine assistance from God to achieve material wealth.

He argued that if God is responsible for an individual's success, then God must also be responsible for their failures, a notion that many find problematic.

In his words:

"I said you don't need God to succeed and people are tearing their trousers. Okay so God makes people succeed right? Who makes people fail? If you say Satan, that means Satan overpowered God. So God makes people rich right? Who makes people poor? You don't need God to succeed when it comes to material things. Think about it. We shall reconvene on that matter."

Reactions trail Abel Damina's sermon about wealth

While some viewers on TikTok expressed support for his stance, many others vehemently disagreed, criticising the pastor for his perceived blasphemy.

@valuc said:

"I understand your point. But the way you said it is totally wrong. How can you say you don't need God to succeed. Pls let b mindful of our words."

@annnoh7 said:

"Abel Damina is a revolutionary! Listen to him very well before you comment."

@Agu Ji Egbe commented:

"Where is this church located, I no de go church but i will go this one."

@Joe 87 said:

"Does this draw people close to God or vise versa because we dont need God to succeed."

@donclever said:

"Underline material things. I Guess God does not see money as success."

@eviilalland said:

"This is true. Material things have principles and when you follow those you’ll get at same point. Some of these people that don’t believe in god suced."

@Ebuprecious said:

"Sir this is the only place you are getting it wrong, He maketh rain to fall on both the just and the unjust."

@ZB. Zinyolengwe commented:

"God make people succeed but when u check in ur village we are all church goers but the majority is poor, who makes us poor."

@TRUTH said:

"If your church is in ghana like it's your church I will attend I swear."

@Marcogaga added:

"Those believe on magical success will not understand him."

Pastor sparks controversy with sermon

