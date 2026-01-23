Charles Okocha has shared a video expressing his displeasure after fans started calling him Peller’s in-law

Peller had shown interest in Okocha’s daughter, prompting the actor to issue a stern warning over the remark

The video sparked conversations online, with some people cautioning that Peller is also a strong personality

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has made it clear that he is unhappy with the name fans have started calling him after Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, showed interest in his daughter.

During a live stream with Sandra Benede, Peller said he was interested in Okocha’s daughter, Mercy.

Fans react to video of Charles Okocha sharing plan for Peller. Photo credit@peller089/@charlesokocha/@ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

He stated that she is 20 years old and said he would like to take her on a date, even in the presence of her father.

Reacting, Okocha issued a stern warning to the streamer over his remarks and asked fans to caution him before he “runs into trouble.”

Charles Okocha's video about Peller trends. Photo credit@charlesokocha

Source: Instagram

In a new video, some men with Okocha informed him that fans had begun calling him Peller’s in-law.

Responding, the actor said he would do more to Peller than what IShowSpeed and Nigerians did to the streamer. Using strong language, Okocha expressed his displeasure at being referred to as the streamer’s in-law.

Fans warn Charles Okocha over video

Reacting online, some fans encouraged the actor but warned that Peller is also a strong personality. Others praised Okocha, noting that even at about 50 years he remains agile, and encouraged him to take up streaming like Peller.

A few users also shared their views on how it feels for a man when someone shows interest in his daughter, explaining how they might react in a similar situation.

Some added that Peller may have thought he was addressing someone else, such as Jarvis or IShowSpeed, when he made the remarks.

Here is Charles Okocha's Instagram video about Peller below:

What fans said about Charles Okocha's video

Fans reacted after hearing what the actor said about Peller. They dished out series of advice to him. Here are comments below:

@ mrzdinma.o commented:

"Peller think say you be Jarvis or iShowspeed."

@seta_arr reacted:

"I hate to see another man with my daughter go bro I dey with you, make una go ahead"

@onyinye_joy3030 said:

"All of una looks so strong and healthy sha.. woo woo."

@mstr_mikchi wrote:

"If peller no meet ishowspeed make he try speed Darlington, all speed na speed abeg."

@ geraldpapichulu shared:

"Omo make una no allow this guy do streaming oh. This is realy interesting."

Charles Okocha reacts after Portable called him out

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Charles Okocha took to his social media page to flaunt wads of naira notes after Portable had called him out.

In the new video, Charles was seen eating and looking unbothered, while bundles of naira notes were spotted on the table. At the time, Charles had yet to respond to any of Portable's allegations, especially that of a N20m debt.

Source: Legit.ng