A Dubai-based man offered Nigerian streamer Peller an all-expenses-paid trip after his encounter with IShowSpeed

Peller went viral after trying to get IShowSpeed’s attention in Nigeria, even chasing his convoy on horseback

Anthony Yowo promised to host Peller in Dubai and showed off his luxury Bugatti Chiron in a viral video

A man based in Dubai has publicly extended a grand invitation to popular Nigerian streamer Peller after he was reportedly overlooked by American streaming sensation IShowSpeed while in Nigeria.

Controversy erupts after IShowSpeed reportedly snubs Nigerian streamer Peller. Photo credit: IShowSpeed, Peller.

Source: Instagram

In a video spotted by Legit.ng, the man identified as Anthony Yowo promised Peller an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai and the chance to ride in his multi-million-dollar Bugatti.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller had a dramatic encounter with the American streamer, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Videos circulating on social media showed Peller's failed attempts to approach IShowSpeed. In one video, he was seen climbing onto the streamer's vehicle to beg for a collaboration with him. However, iShowSpeed's security intervened and pulled him away.

Peller could be heard screaming:

"Please, please, I am a streamer. I am big. Let us do something together!"

Not giving up, he later chased the convoy on horseback, trying to get IShowSpeed's attention, but was later snubbed. These scenes sparked a huge conversation on social media.

Dubai man invites Peller amid IShowSpeed controversy

These events, then, prompted Anthony to make a 'counter-offer' that captured the internet's attention.

A Dubai-based man offers Peller an all-expenses-paid trip after his encounter with IShowSpeed. Photo credit: Peller, Anthony, IShowSpeed

Source: TikTok

"Peller na, don't worry about IShowSpeed na," Anthony says in the video, speaking in a mix of Nigerian Pidgin and English. "Anthony has everything for you."

He then formally invited Peller to Dubai, promising to book his flight so he could meet his "brother."

To sweeten the deal, Anthony dangled the key to his hypercar and said:

"We will take you in the Bugatti! I will look after you now."

The video then dramatically unveils a breathtaking turquoise Bugatti Chiron, one of the most exclusive and expensive cars in the world.

Watch the TikTok video below:

IShowSpeed breaks silence

In a similar report, IShowSpeed recently broke the silence on why he ignored Peller and other Nigerian content creators.

According to him, his Africa tour is strictly about showcasing local culture and street talent, rather than building clout with established social media stars.

The YouTuber argued that influencers already have platforms, while his goal is to provide global exposure to everyday Nigerians.

Addressing claims that he “deliberately snubbed” creators, Speed noted that his team meticulously plans every stop on his tour.

From the locations he must visit to the cultural stops he must honour, he said his entire journey is time-restricted, leaving no room for sudden meet-ups or unscheduled collaborations.

He made it clear that he cannot cancel a cultural visit arranged by locals simply because an influencer wants a quick video.

Read the statement here:

Jack Manuel shares mistake Peller did

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jack Manuel, the fitness trainer who made a public demonstration for IShowSpeed, pointed out an error on the part of streamer Peller.

Jack shared a rare video showing when he wanted to help Peller meet IShowSpeed and claimed the Nigerian streamer didn't know he had more access to the American than him.

Source: Legit.ng