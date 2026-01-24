VeryDarkMan has addressed an old video of his message to Wizkid, which is being used against him by the singer's fans

The critic, in a new video now deleted, claimed that the Nigerian Star Boy owed him money as he shared his evidence

The new drama unfolds amid VeryDarkMan's involvement in Wizkid and Seun Kuti's social media clash

Social media personality Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has boldly claimed that music star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, owes him money as he continues to clash with the singer's fans, Wizkid FC, online.

Recall that VeryDarkMan meddled in the heated exchange between Seun Kuti and Wizkid over comparison and legacy as he slammed the Kese crooner and his fans.

VeryDarkMan boldly claims Wizkid is owing him money. Credit: verydarkblackman/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In a clapback, Wizkid fans claimed the online critic's attack on their favourite was because he had begged him for money in the past, citing an old video from 2023 as their evidence.

Wizkid owes me money – VeryDarkMan says

Addressing the old footage in a video that has now been deleted, VeryDarkMan insisted that Wizkid owed him money for sampling his catchphrase "Don't Play" in his 2022 song "Diamond" from the album More Love, Less Ego.

The critic flashed his trademark application for the phrase to assert ownership as he fired back at Wizkid FC.

"Wizkid owes me. My brother, don't play, it is my line. I trademarked that line. FC is done," he said.

The video of VeryDarkMan addressing Wizkid FC's claim is below.

The old video of VeryDarkMan speaking about Wizkid is below.

Reactions to VeryDarkMan's claim against Wizkid

The video has sparked reactions, with many slamming the social media critic. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below, read the comments:

fifehanmioluwa_ said:

"Leave Wizkid alone!!!!!!"

misterfrosh commented:

"To think I’m a big fan of this werey defending him left and right never knew he so dullllll"

charlesloaded.g90 commented:

"Did I hear wiz is done? Lmao."

dammy_prodigy said:

"@theverydarkman e nogo better for you and everything you hold dear,shebi dem say you dey intelligent ni,alas, you're a dumbhead,okan e o ni bale,o ni gbadun,o ni ba Jesu joba stupid boy."

flakesmusiq commented:

"If unna like make unna continue to follow this man, if this Wizkid issue no open your eyes with this biased man I don’t know wha to say!"

tundemmb1 said:

"Fcs I no trust una again na betrayal una be you guys keep watching this guy calling vdm and he keep saying negatively about wizkid oya na I see say most of una don join hand with ratels but e fine. I love you @wizkidayo they can never bring you down."

drshinemoxtra said:

"Tunde ednut is not a really good person trust me. Leave this content creator alone his end will be disastrous. We all know. Wizkid no go notice any of them."

Izzy Ogbeide blasts VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng previously reported that online commentator Izzy Ogbeide slammed VeryDarkMan over his feud with Wizkid and his fans.

In a video, Izzy roasted VeryDarkMan for producing “over 100 videos” targeting Wizkid without a response.

According to the social media commentator, the singer wouldn't reply to him because he lacked a comparable legacy. She also dragged VeryDarkMan's parents into the drama, stating that his father had no legacy.

