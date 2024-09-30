Nigerian singer Davido's personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, directed the attention of many to his boss' relationship with lawyer friend Bobo Ajudua

Recall that the news made headlines months about Davido sacking Bobo Ajudua over rumours of money embezzlement

Recent videos of the musician and his former layers went viral, filling many with speculations that Isreal has addressed

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's personal logistics manager, Israel DMW, has opened up about what is possibly brewing between the Afrobeats star and his former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua.

This came after several videos of Davido and Bobo Ajudua went viral online. The videos showed the duo in the midst of family and friends as they shared memorable, goofy moments.

Israel DMW opened up Davido's relationship with former lawyer. Credit: @isrealdmw, @prince.ii

Many speculated that the two are back after rumours spread that the Timeless hitmaker sacked his lawyer friend over money embezzlement.

However, the singer came forward to debunk such claims and noted that they are still friends even though they are no longer business partners.

Following their recent fun videos, Isreal DMW disclosed that Davido and Bobo are just friends, nothing more than that for the moment.

He further explained that his "oga" wasn't the type to keep enemies

Israel DMW spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_oyiza:

"Davido mouthpiece don talk😂😂. Like people didn’t plead on his behalf when he was about to get sacked, cho cho."

mayo9ice:

"Very few people appreciate kind hearted people, but you see those agbero na those sets of people this generation dey love most."

chimm_di:

"Israel 😂😂😂the mouth of the gods … This man ehh."

hovahgram:

"I guess what the lawyer did to Davido really pained Israel…. He didn’t expect it from him atall….Israel please forgive him."

pinkbhonet:

"If them give Israel chance, that lawyer guy no go smell Davido again."

julies_empiire:

"Israel i dont know what BoBo did to you but biko 4give n let go , u must not comment negatively on everything that concerns d guy biko, Juju u too do biko. The world s just a small place."

Isreal DMW dances with Oyinbos

Legit.ng had reported that Isreal DMW showed his loyalty to his boss by playing his song, 'Feel'.

Isreal had travelled to London to watch Real Madrid win the match in the 2024 UCL Final.

After his team own, he took a radio and put it on his shoulders as he danced to 'Feel' with some Oyinbo fans.

