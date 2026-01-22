Tiwa Savage’s mum went viral after recounting a frightening childhood incident involving the singer

She narrated how a routine outing in England turned into a moment of panic for the family

The story sparked reactions after she revealed how she responded when Tiwa was later found

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage’s mum recently caught the attention of social media after sharing a terrifying incident from the singer’s childhood.

In a video shared online by the Water and Garri crooner, her mother was seen seated on a couch as she recounted the experience.

According to Tiwa’s mum, they had gone to a market in Liverpool, England, to shop for household items alongside a family friend.

While at the market, they suddenly realised that Tiwa Savage was no longer with them, leading to an immediate search.

Fortunately, there was a nearby police station, and they were advised to check there. Upon arriving, Tiwa’s mum was relieved to find her five-year-old daughter.

However, she explained that the entire experience had left both her and her friend extremely anxious. Overwhelmed by fear and relief, the first thing she did after seeing Tiwa was to give her a slap.

The Afrobeats diva, who was listening to her mother, became surprised at this point and questioned why she wasn’t hugged first.

Tiwa’s mum explained that the slap was a way to caution her child so that she wouldn’t wander off again.

Watch the video below:

Tiwa Savage's mother trends

jumsss_babyyy said:

"Got missing in Liverpool, my own na Oshodi. God when?😭😂😂😂."

iyke_doingz said:

"Tiwa loss for Liverpool me na for maraba market 😂."

myhairven said:

"TIWA loss for Liverpool,my own na onitsha market."

lady_temi22 said:

"Eh God, people dey loss for Liverpool, I loss for one old papa burial. The lady who found me, hold me for hand go pay last rest, na so I see the dead old papa face. I was was traumatized for many years."

denikeobakoya said:

"Reminds me of the times I got lost at Ibadan zoo and Eleko beach at different times, the knocks and ear-twisting I got that day were to reset the brain!"

9thof10th said:

"The shopping just ended😂 Before nko😂."

_bigpresh_ said:

"Na person get Loss in Liverpool yii ooo,, na Ogunpa for Ibadan me see get loss😢😭😭."

yinxagain said:

"Were you a Naija child in London if you never got lost in Finsbury park, Liverpool street or Dalston Market???😂😂."

dmistress_beauty_hub said:

"When she asked mama you slapped me…mama said ok oooo 😂😂😂😂."

Tiwa Savage claps back at critic

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage slammed a follower who criticised her for riding in the back of a pickup truck during a festive parade.

In the viral video, Tiwa, dressed in elegant black, chose to stand and wave from the open truck.

The fan, identified with social media handle @marcussmith04, commented that she was "downgrading herself." Tiwa clapped back by writing, "I get money pass your papa," stressing that, despite riding in a pickup, she is very wealthy.

