Sophia Momodu responded to a critic who slammed her for showing off her Hermes bags

The businesswoman defended her lifestyle and highlighted her achievements and successes so far

The unexpected exchange caught the attention of both fans and netizens who reacted differently

Sophia Momodu, one of music star Davido’s babymamas, has hit back at a social media critic who slammed her for flaunting her Hermes bags.

The mother of one had shared a video on her Snapchat page showing off the boxes from her recent shopping spree.

Sophia Momodu shuts down criticism of her designer bag display.

A troll quickly commented, questioning why she was still showcasing luxury items at her age, while her peers were “building businesses and buying houses.”

“Lol, at this age, you are still showing boxes of Hermes. You would be 40 next year; your mates are building businesses and buying houses. All you have used all your life to do is seek social media validation,” the critic wrote.

Responding to the criticism, Sophia defended her lifestyle, pointing out that the same people never acknowledge her achievements.

She highlighted her work signing brand deals, giving back through charity, launching businesses, attending international events, and even appearing on TV.

“Ah ah no be ‘it’s fake’, again?? When I’m at my collaborative book launch, giving back through Precious Jewels Foundation, at BlissbyTSM showroom, signing deals, doing international brand trips, you’ll never see them. But God forbid, I post myself chilling, minding my business, and it doesn’t match their weird projections; here they come, sticking up the whole place. You love me, bye!” she wrote.

How netizens reacted to Sophia Momodu’s response

Sophia’s post sparked discussions online, with many praising her for standing up to unnecessary criticism. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

itsemeh__ said:

"This woman is the most bullied currently in Nigeria."

house_of_chinny_ said:

"30 is no longer the deadline , now 40? Oh chim o. Allow people to breath bikonu."

kingnifsy101__ said:

"Must she reply to everyone? My dear don’t let anyone steal your peace o. It’s 2026."

anitablackraffiat

"Chioma and her online sisters won’t let Sophia rest, this was exactly how they kept on dragging pero for Annie until we all saw how the marriage ended, we are waiting to see how long chioma will endure in that her marriage’ I give her 10years to rap her endurance game up, Abi no be Davido when all of us know’ e go soon fall hand again rubbish."

laribella_stitches said:

"Wait a minute am i the only one not understanding about all this age stuff of a thing, i thought every one of our prayers is long life? So why do some of you keep mocking people who is ageing?"

_soburaah said:

"They're so obsessed with Sophia 😂She lives in their heads for free😂😂."

ezezo73 said:

"If no be highness and konji waiting davido suppose do with this worwor sophia."

cherryminime said:

"Did the person lie? Sophia and competition 🤣."

thepackaging_mallbykeerah said:

"People are bitter o Person wey if u see her for real life u go melt,na him u dy shade online😂."

__n.u.e.l.l.a__ said:

"Emphasis on “You love me, bye”😂😂😂BS."

varitiesstoreandservices23 said:

"That person that made that comment ,have not achieved quarter of that Sophia's achievement."

chi.so.mu said:

"This "40" don suffer I'll skip to 41."

Sophia Momodu fires back at social media user over display of luxury bags.

Sophia Momodu replies critic

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sophia Momodu clapped back at a critic who accused her of flaunting a replica Birkin bag.

The viral post saw Sophia respond sharply to the netizen who attempted to drag her over an alleged replica designer bag.

"Y'all, this obsession with trying to humble me is actually insane. I'm too conceited, try another lifetime," she said.

