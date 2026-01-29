A Nigerian mother went viral for celebrating her daughter’s graduation by doing something spectacular with pride

She expressed her happiness in a traditional gesture that symbolised honour and respect in Nigerian culture

The emotional moment between mother and daughter moved many online, garnering over 400,000 views on TikTok

A proud Nigerian mother has gone viral for celebrating her daughter's graduation in a deeply emotional, traditional manner.

The video, shared on TikTok by @simplykira2, captured the excited mother arriving at what appeared to be her daughter's convocation ceremony, with a bit of unexpected celebration.

Overwhelmed with joy, she organised a grand celebration for her beloved daughter – now a graduate. She brought out a large, beautifully patterned wrapper (clothes) from her bag and spread it on the ground for her daughter to walk on, just as they do for a red carpet entry.

Mother celebrates daughter during convocation

The mother's gesture is known to be a strong symbol of honour, pride, and respect in many Nigerian cultures. By laying the wrapper on the ground, the mother publicly expressed her pride in her daughter’s academic achievement.

In the clip, the graduate was visibly moved by her mother’s action. She stepped onto the wrapper as onlookers watched, and the mother and daughter soon shared a tight hug filled with emotions.

The clip has continued to circulate online, with over 400,000 views, 70,000 likes, and 200 comments on TikTok.

Reactions to mother-to-graduate heartwarming moment

The touching moment quickly gathered praises and congratulatory messages from TikTokers who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Omo Imole said:

"God bless her and bless you too. Make her happy please."

Brel.y.m wrote:

"Your mother remembers me my grandmother. She did the same thing the day l got my DCI. may her soul rest in peace. Love you, grandma."

@yvette commented:

"So much l've done this year and wish my mom could witness it but God had other plans. l am happy for you stranger. Congratulations for making that woman happy."

Samuel Victoria stated:

"I will recreate this with my mum when I finally graduate. Congratulations."

Sam wrote:

"This is a delight to watch. Congratulations to you. May mum live long to see many more of your successes."

