The ongoing online drama between businessman BLord and social media critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) has taken a surprising turn after the businessman went public with claims that the entire saga was deliberately orchestrated.

The controversy initially centred on the Ratel app, after BLord posted a cease-and-desist notice to VDM, warning him to stop using the brand name.

This quickly escalated when VDM countered with documents showing that he had legally trademarked “Ratel,” “The Ratel,” and “The Ratel Gang” as far back as September 25, 2024.

The revelation fuelled widespread online speculation, with many observers convinced that a bitter clash between the two camps was underway.

But according to BLord, it was all part of a carefully crafted script.

In a lengthy social media post, BLord explained that he and VDM were not enemies but collaborators who jointly plotted the entire controversy to boost visibility for the Ratel app.

He stated:

“I’LL FOREVER LOVE MY PRESIDO @verydarkblackman. ALL THESE WE ARE DOING ONLINE ARE PLANNED WORK, JUST TO MAKE RATEL APP TREND. WE BOTH PLANNED IT TOGETHER.”

He went on to reveal that the pair had executed similar strategies in the past.

BLord referenced the Blunt Gadget Rally, and disclosed that it too was engineered to command attention and put pressure on their competitors.

He claimed the move helped them “shut down Emeka Offor on Saturday,” insisting that the online buzz was intentional and coordinated rather than organic.

He concluded with a message that suggested unity rather than rivalry

Reactions trail BLord's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Bigswain Mickey Odigionyembochiri noted:

"U see what I have been saying. Blord is more on the business side taken advantage with no bad blood."

"But vdm was seriously trying to pull him down. After finding the kinda person blord is. Vdm won't really think about going hard anymore. In fact, he is loving the cruise and the hands of friendship blord is stylishly extending to him. ... je chuba ego Ratel people"

@Don Fundz noted:

"The fear of VDM is the beginning of wisdom you are indirectly asking for peace when VDM just started no worry"

@ThisLife noted:

"Between your fans and Harrison fans I nor know which ones get sense. But e belike Harrison fans get sense small because as them tire to stand all of them siddon"

BLord maintains that every move was discussed behind closed doors with VDM to create maximum buzz. Photo: Blord.

