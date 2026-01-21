Charles Okocha reacted strongly after a viral clip showed Peller expressing interest in taking his daughter on a date

The actor issued a warning, making it clear he does not joke about matters concerning his children

The incident has sparked conversations across social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has reacted after popular streamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, openly expressed interest in taking his daughter out on a date.

The reaction followed a viral video clip sent to the actor in which Peller spoke excitedly about Okocha’s only daughter.

Drama online as Peller asks out Charles Okocha’s daughter. Credit: @charlesokocha, @peller089

Source: Instagram

In the video, the streamer assumed the young lady was 20 years old, even after being corrected on her actual age.

After watching the clip, Charles Okocha did not take the comment lightly. The actor, known to be very protective of his children, issued a stern warning to Peller.

Reacting strongly, Okocha questioned the streamer’s audacity and made it clear that he does not joke about matters concerning his daughter.

He further asked the comedian who he thought he was to consider hanging around his child.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Okocha, the 'phenomenal' daughter of Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, aka 2Pac Igwe, appeared to be looking forward to settling down someday, as she shared insight about men who have approached her.

This comes as a caption on a video showing Mercy dancing to a song that caught attention online.

According to the caption, crushes who have shown interest in the actor's daughter were scared of him.

"Small thing, I go hear, 'I like you but I dey fear your papa.' Naso person wan take marry?" the caption read.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Charles Okocha and his daughter, Mercy, sparked humorous comments on social media.

In the viral video, Mercy was seen leaving the house, only for her father to rush out and question her destination.

When she casually mentioned going out with a friend, Charles became visibly curious. His suspicions grew when she mentioned the friend was a male named Tunji.

Uncomfortable with the idea of his daughter meeting a guy alone, Charles quickly declared that he would personally drive her to see the lad.

Despite attempts to convince her father that she had already booked a ride and that the meeting spot was close, Charles remained adamant.

Charles Okocha says her crushes are scared of her father. Credit: charlesokocha

Source: Instagram

Charles Okocah trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below;

onoh_kingsley said:

"Peller fit Think say na Joke, but this thing no sound like joke to me ooo 😂 You ghats read between the lines 😂."

achim_esq said:

"Like Father in-law like Son in-law😂😂😂."

haddies_lingerie_spa1 said:

"😂😂😂No way he gon let his daughter be with him. Content or not 😂."

simeonamidu said:

"It about to go down…. Charlie… Okocha doubt to take over streaming in Naija😂😂."

allenkobby said:

"Perfect inlaws 😂😂😂."

geelan1 said:

"As peller don dey look for wetin go kpai am since, dis move na better one 👌. e no need car accıdent again to see baba God."

___salmie said:

"Make Charles no catch peller for real life, ego tear am into pieces 😂😂 Charles no use that him daughter play ooo."

Charles Okocha unveils his wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Charles Okocha was getting set to tie the knot with his partner to the joy of fans.

The Nollywood star announced the news of his wedding to fans online with lovely photos, which got several reactions online. Numerous fans gushed over his pretty wife as they celebrated the couple’s union.

Source: Legit.ng