Phyna Clears The Air Over Reports of Unpaid BBNaija Prize Money: “I Almost Landed In Trouble”
- Phyna accused bloggers of deliberately cutting her Twitch livestream clips to make it seem like she was crying out over unpaid prize money
- The reality star revealed that the viral video almost landed her in a massive legal battle with MultiChoice
- Phyna clarified that her recent comments were directed at people questioning why she is now a streamer after winning ₦100 million years ago
Reality TV star Josephine “Phyna” Otabor has responded to the conversation surrounding her BBNaija ₦100 million grand prize, insisting she never claimed she had not received the money.
A clip from one of her Twitch livestreams resurfaced earlier in the week, reigniting online debate over her long-settled dispute with the show organisers.
Many viewers, reacting only to the edited portion, concluded that Phyna was once again alleging that the prize had not been fully paid.
But, according to Phyna, the video circulating was cut “out of pure malice.”
Chef T responds to critic who lambasted her for being condescending on the Delicious or Disaster show
Speaking during another livestream, Phyna addressed the situation head-on.
The reality star explained that her original comment was directed at social media users who often ask whether her prize money has “finished,” years after her win.
She stated:
“They keep cutting my video. I never said I have not received my 100 million naira. I was only talking to people who asked me if the 100 million has finished.”
Phyna noted that the edited clip almost reopened a legal confrontation between her and the BBNaija producers.
According to her, the organisers were displeased when the trending video suggested she was still alleging non-payment.
She revealed that she had to reach out immediately to explain the situation and point them to the full stream on Twitch.
“I told them to watch the complete video. It was cut. People are doing it intentionally,” she said.
The Level Up season winner issued a firm warning to bloggers and social media pages that crop her videos to push narratives that could land her in trouble.
She stated that she is ready to file lawsuits if any edited clip results in legal or reputational damage.
“Anybody who cuts my video to twist it—if it brings any problem, I will sue,” she cautioned.
Watch the video here:
Reactions trail Phyna's video
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@Abimbolabadmu wrote:
"But where them dey waka go like this? Abi na like this she go dey waka up and down for her stream"
@Jerale9 noted:
"Diz one go chase clout from January till december. Still start from square one again d following year. He no get wetin she nevr try since bbn. Hope diz one works."
@chinexo28 shared:
"At this point phyna should just rest streaming is not for everyone she was shaking nyash before thinking that will draw our attention but we have move pass that kind of content now this come on"
@Blygn93 commented:
"Phyna continue what you are doing, na u fit Nigerians as Nigerians love rewarding bad behaviour"
Phyna confronts police over unlawful road stop
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna confronted police officers who abruptly stopped her vehicle in the middle of a busy Nigerian road without proper procedure.
She questioned why her car was specifically targeted and reminded the officers of her celebrity status.
Phyna said police are not allowed to flag down motorists randomly from moving traffic, insisting that they must park safely and use visible points for stops.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.