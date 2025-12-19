Chioma Ifemeludike has made a post about Doris Ogala amid her ongoing battle with Pastor Chris Okafor, who recently got married

In her post, she made an allegation against Doris and challenged her to come forward and tell the truth about a missing child case

She also revealed the millions of naira Ogala allegedly collected in connection with the case, as fans joined in to drag the actress

Nollywood actress and governorship candidate of the African Action Congress in Anambra State, Chioma Ifemeludike, has made a serious allegation against her embattled colleague, Doris Ogala.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress and politician claimed that Ogala was involved in a case concerning a missing child.

Fans react to Chioma Ifemeludike's post about Doris Ogala. Photo credit@mma_ogala/@ifemeludike

Source: Instagram

According to Ifemeludike, Doris Ogala allegedly confessed to collecting N45 million for her involvement in the case.

While Ifemeludike didn’t specify the exact role Ogala played in the case of the missing child, known as Testimony, and her disabled mother, she mentioned that the child's mother is allegedly imprisoned somewhere, and Ogala is said to be aware of it.

Chioma Ifemeludike dares Doris Ogala over the case

In her post, actress Chioma challenged Doris Ogala to come forward and explain to Nigerians what she knows about the case.

Chioma Ifemeludike speaks about Doris Ogala amid battle with Chris Okafor. Photo credit@ifemedulike

Source: Instagram

Fans of the actress joined in, questioning Ogala’s role in the matter. They urged her to speak out to clear her name, especially since she had been dragging another cleric, claiming he promised to marry her but left her for another woman.

Recall that Doris Ogala has been sharing videos in which she confesses her love and activities with Pastor Chris Okafor.

She recently posted a picture of him and promised to share a video of him as well.

Here is the Instagram post made by Chioma Ifemeludike:

What fans said about Chioma Ifemeludike's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the politician about Doris Ogala. Here are comments below:

@officialchiomadaniels1 reacted:

"So this is what the so called body of Christ is all Abt , I didn't blame VDM when he was making mockery of that cleric , he was right anyway. Pls I asked again who ordained this people."

@iloh_precious shared:

"The cry of the child's mother will continue to taunt her."

@chioma.ogili.39 commented:

"Welcome to Nigeria where after ranting and shouting nothing will come out cos government is solidly behind them."

@realangelaokorie shared:

"daddyfreeze this is were I expect you to carry ring light."

@officialblessingnwankwo1 wrote:

"Christianity has turned to something else."

@ chiwhitey shared:

"Make Doris sha no use her hand put herself in serious trouble. She has really don enough in the name of love."

Doris Ogala shares how he met Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor. According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

Many were stunned by everything she shared, offering their observations about the recording and suggesting what Ogala must do next.

Source: Legit.ng