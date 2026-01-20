IBBU community mourned the death of a 300-level Computer Science student linked to a ₦600,000 betting loss

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State, has been thrown into mourning following the death of a 300-level Computer Science student, Kelvin Danlami, in circumstances linked to a betting loss of ₦600,000.

Students and residents around the campus described the incident as devastating, saying the young man was full of promise and had shown no obvious signs of distress in the days leading up to his death.

Money allegedly lost to betting

Sources within the university disclosed that the sum involved had been entrusted to the deceased for safekeeping, but was allegedly diverted into gambling, where it was lost.

A student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident had left many undergraduates in shock.

“It is true that one of our fellow students died after losing money that was entrusted to him due to gambling,” the student told Daily Trust. “Everyone is heartbroken.”

Neighbour raises alarm

According to residents, a neighbour discovered the student in his room and immediately raised the alarm, prompting calls to the authorities.

He was taken to a hospital in Lapai, where medical personnel confirmed his death.

Police confirm incident, begin investigation

The Niger state Police Command confirmed the development, stating that officers responded promptly after receiving information about the incident.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said preliminary investigations had commenced and the family of the deceased had been contacted.

“Information was received that a student of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, was found lifeless in his room,” Abiodun said. “He was taken to the general hospital in Lapai, where he was confirmed dead. Police operatives visited the scene and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Students’ union reacts

The Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the university also confirmed the death, describing it as tragic and deeply painful for the campus community.

Aliyu Abubakar, the SUG General Secretary, said the union was engaging the university management on the need for greater student support.

“This is a tragic loss. We have lost one of our own, and the entire campus is grieving,” he said. “We must take student welfare and mental health more seriously.”

Renewed concerns over betting and student welfare

The incident has reignited concerns about the growing influence of betting among young people and the pressures faced by students.

Many on campus are calling for increased counselling services, awareness campaigns on gambling risks and stronger peer-support systems to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

