The death toll from the Vaal minibus taxi and truck crash rose to 14 after injured learners later died in hospital

Police have opened a culpable homicide case as eyewitnesses accused the taxi driver of reckless overtaking before the collision

A grieving father described the crash scene as a murder scene while mourning his daughter, a Grade 11 learner

Grief has deepened in the Vaal region of Gauteng as the death toll from a devastating collision between a minibus taxi and a truck rose to 14. Many families are still struggling to come to terms with the loss of their children.

The crash occurred on January 17 along the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng near the ArcelorMittal area. The taxi was transporting learners when it collided with a truck, killing several passengers on the spot.

11 students were initially confirmed dead at the scene, while others later died from their injuries in hospital.

Guateng accident death toll rises after hospital admissions

Police confirmed that a case of culpable homicide has been opened against the driver of the minibus taxi as investigations continue.

An eyewitness told authorities that the taxi driver overtook multiple vehicles at once before colliding head-on with the truck. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane also confirmed that the driver had previously been reprimanded for reckless driving.

Emergency responders and residents described chaotic scenes at the crash site as rescue efforts unfolded. Parents rushed to the area after learning that a school transport vehicle had been involved, only to be confronted with the scale of the tragedy.

Among the victims was 17-year-old Puleng Maphalla, a Grade 11 learner at El Shaddai Christian School. Her father spoke publicly about the loss of his daughter, describing her as a gentle and devoted child.

Father of deceased kid recounts final moments

Speaking to SABC News, he said his daughter had a deep love for church activities and singing.

“She is someone who liked singing in the church. She loved the church very much, more than me.”

He recalled attending church with her a day before the crash and described the joy they shared.

He said the news of the accident left him shattered.

“So, I was devastated this morning when I heard that the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident,” he said.

The grieving father described the crash site in stark terms, saying it did not resemble an accident scene. He said it felt like a murder scene and questioned how the incident could be considered mere culpable homicide.

He added that another motorist told him the taxi driver attempted to overtake several vehicles simultaneously and failed to avoid the oncoming truck.

Legit.ng had reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed condolences to the families of the victims, saying the nation mourns the loss of young lives.

