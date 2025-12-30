Verydarkman has reacted to the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of two of Anthony Joshua’s friends in Ogun state

He mentioned those he believes should be held responsible and shared a clip he recorded abroad to highlight how such systems work

He also prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, condoled with the boxer, and wished him a speedy recovery

Ratel President, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, has reacted to the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two friends of Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua.

The boxer and his friends were reportedly travelling in Ogun state when their vehicle rammed into a truck parked by the roadside.

VDM emotional, speaks about Anthony Joshua's accident. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@anthonyjoshua

Source: Instagram

Since the incident, several Nigerian celebrities have paid tributes to the deceased, while discussions and differing opinions over the cause of the accident have continued online.

In a video addressing the situation, VDM expressed sympathy for the boxer, noting that he was flown out of Nigeria for medical treatment.

He added that Joshua arrived in the country with two friends but left alone, saying he could only imagine the emotional toll of the experience.

VDM further stated his personal view that the incident highlighted the risks of returning to a system he described as poorly regulated compared to countries with stronger safety structures.

He also said he had seen illustrations of how the accident occurred, involving both the truck and the car.

VDM points fingers over accident

In his remarks, VDM said truck drivers should be held responsible, arguing that there had been repeated complaints about the recklessness of some truck operators in Nigeria.

He questioned whether the truck involved should have been parked at that location, especially given the season.

VDM emotional, prays for Anthony Joshua's late friends. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The activist also noted that calls for stricter regulation of truck operations had been made in the past but, according to him, were largely ignored. He urged the government to regulate truck movements and assign specific routes and time schedules for heavy-duty vehicles.

VDM compares Nigeria with foreign systems

VDM also shared a short clip he recorded during a visit to Germany, saying it showed how trucks are regulated abroad.

According to him, containers are securely fastened to trucks in a way that reduces the risk of detachment during accidents. He added that, in such systems, companies face serious penalties if safety standards are breached.

Here is VDM's Instagram video below:

VDM taunts Pastor Chris Okafor about controversy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that VDM had reacted to Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology video while speaking about his case with Doris Ogala.

He shed fake tears and became dramatic as he shared his take on what the cleric said to his congregation.

The activist also shared chats the cleric allegedly had with his daughter to counter some of his claims. He laughed hard at the spiritual leader, he warned that he will learn the hard way. The activist also promised to do another video about the cleric.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng