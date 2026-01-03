Videos from KWAM 1's New Year All White Party in Lagos State have emerged on social media

The star-studded event was attended by popular faces like Small Doctor, Iyabo Ojo, as well as rivals MC Oluomo and Sego of the NURTW

The highlight was a clip that captured Sego's faction's reaction after the Fuji star reportedly declared MC Oluomo head of the road transport union

A drama broke out at the New Year All White Party hosted by Fuji star King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State on Friday, January 2, 2026.

This came as a video captured the moment chaos erupted at the event when Mustapha Sego's faction members reportedly reacted to KWAM 1's public declaration of Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) head.

NURTW bosses MC Oluomo and Sego sighted at KWAM 1's party in Lagos. Credit: IG/kwam1/kingmcoluomo/segomustapha

Recall that Oluomo became the national president of the NURTW in November 2024 after being elected as the sole candidate in a union election.

The short video captured Sego's faction expressing their displeasure as the Fuji star sang on stage.

Another video from the event captured the moment KWAM 1 appealed to MC Oluomo and Sego to unite, urging reconciliation within the NURTW.

According to reports, MC Oluomo, the NURTW national president and APC stalwart, and rival, Mustapha Sego's faction in Lagos State, have had similar tensions erupting at KWAM 1's events in 2023 and 2025, despite a peace deal signed in September 2025.

Iyabo Ojo, Small Doctor, others attend KWAM 1's All White Party. Credit: kwam1

Other celebrities who attended KWAM 1’s All White Party included Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, Small Doctor, among others.

A video capturing the moment Sego's faction reacted as KWAM 1 sang MC Oluomo's praises is below:

Another video of the Fuji star appealing to the NURTW bosses to unite is below:

Reactions to chaos at KWAM 1's party

The chaos sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens defending MC Oluomo's authority and influence in the NURTW. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Ishow_leck commented:

"Some times ago, they would have stated throwing bottles and begin fight. Government has pocket them all."

n6oflife6 said:

"I stopped by here briefly ystd. Many of the baddies in Lagos were partying with there’s Touts."

0mobola0duntan commented:

"Make one person throw chair make we see what would happen, every man dey loaded!"

quickwitted00 commented:

"Sego boys Dey gas am sego no small oo but no be K1 you go gas for boss pass boss ooo."

dawush231_ commented:

"All they can do is rant. MC na their OGA. Dem no get choice na See that Kokozaria."

its_MDee said:

"Dem package wahala go all white party."

mr_chiboi commented:

"Sego vs KWAM 1 on stage? Lagos New Year turned WWE real quick . Somebody get popcorn, this is about to get messy."

