A video from Burna Boy's recent performance in Accra, Ghana, is making waves on social media

The clip captured the moment a fan stormed the stage to give the Grammy award winner money

The singer's unexpected response and reactions towards the fans have left many Nigerians talking

Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, praised a fan who stormed the stage to give him money during a recent performance at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana.

During his lively performance on stage, Burna Boy had an unforgettable moment with a fan who climbed on stage.

He, however, stunned many after he gifted the Bundle By Bundly crooner some money, a gesture that clearly impressed the star.

Burna Boy reacted, saying:

“Dem go Dey rush come stage come do rubbish, this one come give me money. God bless you, don’t worry na me now go give you my own. See why I love Ghana, Ghana no get problem.”

The crowd erupted in cheers as Burna Boy returned the favour and told the fan to meet one of his crew members backstage.

Burna Boy shows love to fan who gifted him money on stage in Ghana. Credit: burnaboygram

The video of Burna Boy and a fan in Ghana is below:

Reactions trail Burna Boy and the fan's video

The memorable exchange has quickly gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from Nigerians, with some pointing out that the singer had changed since the experience he faced after sending a fan out of his show in the US for sleeping.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

_saniii_x commented:

“I go give you my own money now” you sure say no be beating you go give am for backstage?"

its_benyta said:

"If na before. He for match him head with timberland."

OdogwuBig7 commented:

"Normally ODG go don use timberland march am. Lucky guy."

mr_icey02288 said:

"Make the fan thank God say Burna never Use Timberland match him head before e realize say na money e wan come give am for stage."

Gabmetax wrote:

"Na money I wan collect, for backstage make dem no give me premium package for backstage oh. "

joyishere22 said:

"This guy get luck say they just Dey finish dragging odg His head would have been plastered at the sole of odgs feet."

Naki_Nephawe commented:

"If that whole sleeping saga didn’t happen, he wouldn’t even have seen the money because the guy would’ve already been kicked in his face."

star_entreprise_ said:

"Damage control. He’ll learn to appreciate fans by force cos we’ll continue dragging him."

rejoice.johnson.12 said:

"Even if u dey pretend abeg continue like this abeg no dey match us ur fans abeg Social media sabi humble people ooo him don learn in the hard way."

