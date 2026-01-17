Allwell Ademola’s neighbour recounted the final moments of the Nollywood actress on the day she passed away

She explained how the actress struggled to open her door before neighbours carried her into a car and rushed her to the hospital

The neighbour admitted that Allwell's demise still feels like a dream, while fans mourn and stress the importance of first aid knowledge

A neighbour of late Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola has shared what happened on the day she died, giving a heartbreaking account of her final moments.

Speaking in a recent interview with actress Abiola Ayomide Adebayo, the neighbour explained that it took over 30 minutes before Allwell could open her door, as she struggled to dress herself.

The neighbour said that if Allwell had known what was coming, she would not have cared if they broke down the door to reach her.

According to the neighbour, about five to six people carried Allwell into a car after she finally managed to open the door.

She revealed that she had to drive the actress herself to the hospital because the person initially meant to drive was too nervous.

She recalled how Allwell once joked that she had good neighbours who would always be there for her, and that day proved her words true.

The neighbour described how unusual it was for her to take the wheel, as she rarely drove herself out of the compound. But on that day, she said she found the strength she didn’t know she had and sped to the hospital.

She added that even people around Pipeline, where Allwell lived, noticed something was wrong because of the urgency of the situation.

Reflecting on the painful experience, the neighbour admitted that it still feels unreal to her and others close to the actress. She said seeing Allwell’s belongings around makes it difficult to accept that she is truly gone.

In her words, the neighbour explained:

“It took almost over 30 minutes. It took a long time. I had to keep saying, Actress, please open the door. Because I think it was difficult for her to put on her gown. And because, you know, she never knew it was going to result to... It was going to end that way. If not, she wouldn't have minded us breaking the door.. She was covering herself. She wouldn't have minded her breaking the door that day, honestly. We tried. We lifted her up. About five or six people lifted her up into the car. And I had to drive the car myself. Why? Because, you know, she jokes.

"They told her one time that if anything happens, what will you do? She said, I have good neighbors, you know.

"We had somebody to drive the car. The person was nervous. A man. I had to tell the person, you know, to come and open the gate. And I drove the car myself. Even faster than how I could have. I never... I don't like driving out of the gates. But that day, I wouldn't know where that strength came. I drove it very fast.

"Even people at Pipeline, where she lives, they knew something was wrong. It was that bad. It was bad. It's still like a dream to me, especially when I see her things around. I'll be like, is it really true?"

Reactions trails neighbour's account of Allwell's last moments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@kennylizzy26 said:

"God bless the Neighbour, it is just unfortunate that she didn't make it. A cold shower should have been done first in cases like this bcos it's not everyone that can perform CPR. When it happened to my dad, that's what my mum Could think of doing. That would av made her gain a little breath before they move her to the hospital for proper treatment. Oye Oluwa sha🤲 May her soul rest in perfect peace😢"

@ade.xo.xo commented:

"Everyone should take first aid lessons seriously , it should be treated compulsory like this NIN and the likes"

@nkem_priscilla wrote:

"Her death was avoidable 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢. God may help never come wen it's late. Pls God, Please."

@omono_3 reacted:

"May God rest her soul, u tried neighbour."

@abaluxofficial opined:

"This is why companionship is needed for every body, living alone is dangerous"

@mojetoluwah commented:

"Definitely this woman died out of heart attack……there was nobody to help her at that moment when the things started 😢😢😢 It's was too late before she could get help OMG😭😭😭"

Rotimi Salami speaks emotionally at Allwell's burial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami penned an emotional open letter after the burial of actress Allwell Ademola.

Salami thanked colleagues, guilds, and the industry for their overwhelming physical, emotional, and financial support during the difficult period.

He described the January 9, 2026, burial as dignified and filled with love, while praying for long life and unity within Nollywood.

