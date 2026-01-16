DNA Test: Davido’s Alleged Daughter’s Instagram Bio Elicits Reactions: “But He Never Accept You”
- Davido and his alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke, have continued to make waves after their exchange
- Legit.ng previously reported that the young girl had requested a DNA test to ascertain her identity
- Amid the drama, some Nigerians shared their observations about Anu's Instagram bio while the DMW boss was yet to accept her as his daughter
More drama has trailed the ongoing DNA test saga involving music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his alleged daughter, Anu, as social media users shared what they saw on her official Instagram page.
While Davido has denied that Anu is not his daughter, saying five DNA tests at different hospitals proved negative, and has threatened legal action, netizens pointed out the phrase 'Davido's oldest daughter,' included on the young girl's page.
Her name also read 'Mitchelle Anuoluwapo Adeleke', despite the music star insisting she was not his child.
Following Davido's response, Legit.ng reported that Anu's mother accused him of lies and called for a new U.S. embassy-supervised DNA test to prove her daughter's paternity.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's ally, Tunde Ednut, defended him as he slammed the paternity allegation made against him.
The social media personality also shared a unique trait Davido's five children, Imade, Hailey, Dawson, and Chioma's twins, possess, which, according to him, Anu doesn't have.
A screenshot of Davido's alleged daughter Anu's IG bio is below:
Netizens react to Davido's alleged daughter's IG bio
Reacting, some netizens taunted Anu for claiming to be the singer's oldest daughter when he was yet to accept her as his.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:
twitgameboy commented:
"Papa never accept u, u don put am for your bio say you be - Davido oldest daughter Smh."
ultra_ground said:
"If dem tell you say Otedola or Dangote be your papa, you go first change your surname sharp-sharp, even rush go do court affidavit join am , owo lon soro."
_darkguycosta commented:
"Omoo na for Nigeria i see say, pikin Dey force papa to claim her papa Like after DNA test wey yoir mama folloe go do If na broke man, her mama no fit push her do that kind things in all this things na the small girl I Dey pity."
hawtab_ola said:
"The thing shocked me too I guess it brings in more engagement, though."
queengabbycute reacted:
"No mind that girl Na Someone dey support that girl, she no even look like davido, I no just understand that girl again."
KingBAkin1 said:
"It's the work of her mother and Kemi Olunloyo, the child probably does not even know that anything is going on."
Davido's alleged daughter replies singer's DNA claims
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the drama surrounding Anu intensified after she addressed Davido's comments.
Anu expressed disappointment over the DMW label boss' tone and language, saying she never expected to be “cursed out and bullied” by someone she wanted answers from.
According to her, Davido went as far as threatening to get her mother arrested while publicly referring to her in demeaning terms.
Source: Legit.ng
