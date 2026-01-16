AY Makun and his ex-wife, Mabel, came together to celebrate their daughter Ayomide’s 4th birthday

Both parents shared heartfelt messages, adorable photos, and videos of their little girl

Fans gushed over the heartwarming family moment as they celebrated with them

Nigerian comedian and actor AY Makun recently joined his estranged wife, Mabel Makun, to celebrate their youngest daughter, Ayomide’s, 4th birthday in a touching show of love and co-parenting.

AY shared a compilation of adorable throwback videos of Ayomide, from her baby days to her current playful toddler stage, alongside a heartfelt message on social media.

He wrote: "Happy 4th Birthday, my precious Ayomide. My beautiful baby girl… after 13 years of waiting, God answered me with you. From the very first moment you came into this world, you did not just become my child… you became my joy, my healing, my new beginning… Daddy will always be here. No matter what life brings, you will never walk alone."

He added that Ayomide, together with her elder sister Michelle, has given his life deeper meaning, describing them as his “joy,” “prayer answered,” and “heart outside my body.”

See his post below:

Mabel Makun also shared beautiful studio photos of their daughter, capturing her infectious laughter and vibrant personality. In her post, she wrote:

"This particular photoshoot turned out to be my favourite because it was all smiles and fun. Ayomide just couldn’t stop laughing 😂😂… You have taught me how to smile from within. Your laughter always lights up and brightens the atmosphere, bringing warmth and making everyone feel happier. Happy birthday my super-duper ever smiling fun daughter ❤️❤️❤️ God continue to keep and protect you 🙏🙏."

See her post below:

Fans celebrate AY's daughter

Fans of the family flooded social media with warm wishes, praising both parents for their united celebration of Ayomide’s special day.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Mabel Makun hints at why she left

Legit.ng previously reported that Mabel Makun shared why she left her home. In a video on her Instagram page, she posted a clip about distance being her response to disrespect.

Mabel also noted that she does not react or get involved in drama; she removes herself from the situation.

