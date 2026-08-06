China's government published a list of items strictly prohibited from crossing its borders, covering everything from weapons to specific food products

The ban targets certain kinds of foodstuffs flagged by China's health authority, as well as food items originating from some specific areas

A separate catalogue governing processing trade imports also bars a range of restricted commodities

China has published a detailed list of goods that are barred from entering the country, with food items featuring prominently among the prohibited categories.

Arms, ammunition, and explosives are banned, as are counterfeit currencies and securities. Printed materials or media deemed detrimental to China's political, economic, cultural, or moral interests are also barred from entry.

China announces the prohibition of some foodstuffs from entering the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

China bans certain foodstuffs from entering country

According to China's trade authorities:

- Foods containing harmful colourings or additives, as classified by China's National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC), are not permitted entry by travellers.

Also:

- Travellers are not allowed to bring in food items originating from areas affected by disease outbreaks. Beyond food, the prohibited list covers a wide range of goods.

Lethal poisons, illicit drugs, disease-carrying animals and plants, and old or used garments round out the list of prohibited items. Local currency, the renminbi (RMB), is likewise restricted from being brought across the border.

Processing trade restrictions in China

China maintains a separate regulatory framework for commodities linked to processing trade. Under the Catalogue of Commodities Which are Restricted or Prohibited from Importing for Use in the Processing Trade, specific goods face additional controls.

Items on the prohibited side of this catalogue include used garments, used publications containing licentious content, radioactive or otherwise harmful industrial waste, and junk or restricted commodities. This particular catalogue was last updated in 2015.

Italy lists restricted food items

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Italy has published rules banning travellers from bringing meat, milk, and most animal products into Italy and other EU member states.

The restrictions stem from the risk of dangerous animal diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease and classical swine fever entering the EU through personal baggage.

Source: Legit.ng