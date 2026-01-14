Actress Omotola Jalade shared a fun moment teaching an Oyinbo man how to enjoy Nigerian food the traditional way

The content creator learnt to eat pounded yam with his hands instead of a fork and also tried out Jollof rice

The lighthearted video has sparked smiles and reactions online, with many praising the Nollywood star

A heartwarming video has gone viral online showing Nollywood superstar Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, fondly known as Omosexy, teaching an Oyinbo man how to enjoy Nigerian food the traditional way.

In the clip, Omotola, who is currently based in the United States, prepared a spread of pounded yam with kponmo and Egusi soup for content creator @yoeats23.

Omotola Jalade shares her pounded yam skills with first-time taster. Credit: @realomosexy

While they were about to eat, the Oyinbo man attempted to use a fork to eat the meal, Omotola gently corrected him, explaining that Nigerian dishes like pounded yam are meant to be eaten with the hands.

Following her guidance, the content creator eagerly used his hand to enjoy the meal and was full of praise for Omotola’s cooking.

The interaction captured smiles and laughter, making for a truly “lovely moment.” Not stopping at pounded yam, Omotola also introduced him to Jollof rice, which he enjoyed so much that his delight was evident.

Watch the video below:

Omotola Jalade and Oyinbo trend

The video has since sparked reactions online, with fans applauding Omotola for sharing Nigerian food culture in such a fun and engaging way.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lily_perez_live said:

"That's one of our national treasures you have seated in your back seat❤️."

sickmagik said:

"I love her and her energy! 🥰."

lovemsvsr_t1 said:

"I need mine more red."

wisdom_xd7 said:

"That is not jollof rice that is plain rice with a lil bit of tomato mix with it."

bcovisuals_ said:

"Why’s the rice looking light skin."

_lovely_angie said:

"You use your hands. Do your research."

micheal_emperor001 said:

"Mama i respect you a lot ❤️❤️❤️ you are the best."

cowlegoblonski

"They call me omosurxxy 😂😂."

scoobynero said:

"Our Queen legend ❤️❤️."

king___uthman said:

"Finally pounded yam not fufu... Pounded yam is Goated fr."

bodifidence_by_nini said:

"You swallowed Ponmo? 😮."

leela_n._dee said:

"Liberia 🇱🇷 makes the best Jollof Rice. 😍."

dezathegreat

"Only @realomosexy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

thecarolinedennis said:

"That don’t look like jollof rice if you ask a Liberian 🤭."

ozigiozagatv said:

"Too much water in the egusi😢😢😢."

uchechukwu7538

"Little bite ke 😂."

chief.kylo said:

"Where's all the orishirishi in the jollof?😭😂."

muzik_mr said:

"Liberia 🇱🇷 100%,….u asked the biggest question so I have to answer."

lucaboyy_808 said:

"That’s Mexican rice."

realanitaprofile said:

"Jolloff rice looks like Spanish rice. It could never taste good. Ghana jolloff all the way for the win."

arnold.arnie.lee said:

"Omo I don de salivate ehh."

mimi_sure_update_ikeja said:

"I like how u called her aunty Omotola 😂."

Omotola Jalade introduces a new fan to the joys of pounded yam. Credit: @omotolajalade

