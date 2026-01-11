A man has taken to Instagram to mourn the demise of Latif Ayodele and Sina, the two friends of British boxer, Anthony Joshua

In his post, he spoke about the welfare of Latif's grieving mother and made a promise that she would be in good hands and taken care of

Massive reactions trailed the post on Instagram as social media users stormed the comments section to react

A man shared an emotional tribute on Instagram following the deaths of Latif Ayodele and Sina, both close friends of British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

The post drew attention not only to the pain of losing two companions but also to the impact their deaths had on the families left behind.

Man discloses that Latz's late mother is in good hands. Photo credit: @Leon Skinner/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Latif's mum is in good hands

In his message, the man spoke about grief, loyalty and responsibility, particularly emphasising care for Latif’s mother during her period of mourning.

Identified as Leon Skinner on Instagram, the man who appeared to have shared a strong bond with the late men used his platform to reassure followers that Latif’s mother would not be abandoned in her time of need and that she would continue to receive care and support from those around her.

He noted that their level of brotherhood extended beyond friendship and into family responsibility.

"You can rest in peace knowing that mumzy is in good hands and taken care of, my brother," he said.

In another post, Skinner spoke about the shock of losing two brothers at such a young age.

Man mourns the demise of late Sina and Latz. Photo credit: @Leon Skinner/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

He emphasised the depth of the bond they had built over two decades, describing how the group continued to lean on one another as they tried to process the grief together.

The loss was something that none of them ever imagined they would face so early in life, making the pain even harder to bear.

Skinner also acknowledged a tribute delivered in honour of Latif and Sina, which included prayers and words intended to celebrate their lives and legacy.

He described the moment as deeply moving and symbolic of the respect and love that surrounded both men.

According to him, their memory would continue to be preserved, with special plans dedicated to honouring them in the years ahead.

In his words:

"Never in a million years would we have thought we’d be mourning our brothers at the age of 36, but here we are 20 yrs deep in brotherhood, still leaning on each other for guidance and healing through this grief. Cc: a beautiful recite from @michaeljarman honouring @healthy_mindset @sina_evolve with open prayer Al-Fātiḥah. Life really does come at you fast." 2026 & beyond will be in your honour my brothers. Thank you to everyone who has extended their condolences and supported us boys & the families, means the world to us."

Latif and Sina unfortunately lost their lives after getting involved in an accident in Nigeria while on a trip with heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

Reactions as man mourns Latif and Sina

Netizens stormed the comments section with words of encouragement and grief.

Nads_i_ said:

"Michaeljarman MashaAllah!!"

0riginal__blicryiot_ said:

"Sending love."

Katemoss.official said:

"Truly all my heart and soul is with you stay strong here if you need."

Mona_hemi said:

"RIP my brothers you will truly be missed."

Ishmaelmiller17 reacted:

"Sending love and strength."

Fitbyagnes said:

"My thoughts and prayers are with you."

See the post below:

Nigerian man mourns female friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram mourning the unfortunate demise of his friend.

In his heartbreaking post, he disclosed the last conversation they had and recounted the promise she made to visit his family.

