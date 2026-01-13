A video from Odumodu Blvck's live performance in Morocco amid the ongoing tournament has surfaced online

The clip captured the moment the Nigerian rapper made a plea on behalf of the Super Eagles ahead of their match against Morocco

His appeal on stage also sparked a response from Moroccans at the music concert, as football fans anticipate the big game

Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck, like many football fans in the country, is looking forward to the Super Eagles' match against Morocco in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Odumodu, who was one of the star artistes who performed at the fan zone event in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, January 11, pleaded with Moroccans during his stage performance ahead of the match.

The video showed the rapper praising the hosts' hospitality before humorously begging the crowd to support Nigeria's Super Eagles in their AFCON 2025 semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, January 14.

"The weather is amazing, the people are beautiful, the food is nourishing, I can go on and on, but Moroccans I am begging you, let Nigeria win please. It is one Africa," he said.

A clip showed him going on his knees as he made the appeal on stage.

The plea highlighted the electric atmosphere of the tournament in Rabat, as Moroccans could be heard screaming 'no' in response to Odumodu's plea.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that streamer Peller pledged a financial reward to Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman ahead of Nigeria's match against Morocco.

The video of Odumodu Blvck appealing to Moroccans on the Super Eagles' behalf is below:

Nigerians react as Odumodu Blvck begs on Super Eagles' behalf

The video, though hilarious, has sparked a fiery response from many Nigerian football fans, as some lashed out at the rapper.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

ChristianAjibi1 commented:

"Shey Na Election, It what happens on Pitch the will judge, not all this noise making."

daminabokelvin commented:

"which one is please let Nigeria win we no dey beg for here We are going for the win either way make we no win now them talk say them beg them."

@kevinfire_ commented:

"See Wetin A list artist de do."

Billions1430 wrote:

"Make them allow us win because we help them defeat Algeria."

Slim_Oraro commented:

"See as this guy dey lower our steeze."

jagaletz said:

"They should be the ones begging us to just win and not disgrace them with many goals."

Mayor_offical1 commented:

"I no know why odumo go beg them nah ,if we win nah they go post say we beg them chia."

onlineguru__ said:

"Moroccans shoudl be the one begging Nigeria to win The super Eagles is arguably the best team in the tournament."

Moroccan shares prediction

Legit.ng reported that a Moroccan citizen bragged online and shared two reasons the team would defeat Nigeria.

He took to his page to speak his mind, adding that there was no way the Nigerian team would defeat Morocco in the match.

"Morocco have nothing to fear to beat Nigeria on Wednesday. This is my bold take on Nigeria vs Morocco in the semi-final," he said.

