Nigerian skit-maker Carter Efe's old video, aggressively warning his baby mama, Nuella, has resurfaced online amid domestic abuse allegations

The video reappeared shortly after activist VeryDarkMan shared evidence alleging that Efe physically abused his baby mama

Netizens react strongly to the resurfaced clip, calling out the comedian's controlling behaviour while empathising with Nuella

An old video of Nigerian skit-maker and streamer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, has resurfaced online, showing him sternly warning his baby mama, Emmanuella, also called Nuella, against posting dance clips on TikTok.

The clip reappeared amid fresh allegations of domestic abuse raised against the entertainer, sparking widespread reactions.

The footage captures Carter Efe seated while berating Nuella, who stood quietly behind him. He pointed his finger and declared that she would be sent away if she ever posted such videos.

Nuella, dressed in a purple outfit, remained silent, her body language suggesting discomfort. Social media users described her as looking frightened, with one comment stating, “See the girl shake.”

The video’s return comes after activist Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, shared evidence alleging that Carter Efe physically assaulted Nuella.

In his post, the social media activist presented footage showing her with facial swelling, claiming it was the result of abuse shortly after she gave birth to their child.

Adding to the controversy, a friend of Nuella leaked chat messages detailing postpartum abuse and an incident where Carter Efe allegedly locked her out with their infant.

These revelations have caused public outrage, with many condemning Efe's conduct in the resurfaced clip as a sign of abuse.

Online reactions have been intense. Some users criticised Carter Efe’s behaviour as controlling and insecure. Others compared the situation to high-profile domestic violence cases, calling for accountability and justice.

Watch Carter Efe's resurfaced video below:

Netizens react to Carter Efe's resurfaced video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@nuelmars said:

"The girl sef Dey scared… ahhh carter no dey shout at woman like that jor."

@chrisNdrive commented:

"Why do people not like their partners doing the same job dey do He is a content creator, but he is so worked up about her desire to create content Men need to stop doing this. It is a love affair, not slavery."

@realtundeednut wrote:

"See the girl shake, ahhh, this girl hey go through a lot ooo,,, is like Carterefe is the problem here oo."

@EmmyHighspirit reacted:

"Why you go dey insult lady like sey na your fellow guy sef?? And why some ladies go dey drawn to toxic guys?? Guy make everybody just go find their who go treat them well abeg."

@AbigailAidela opined:

"This girl dey vex me, no shake bum bum Ehya, go back to Choba, because person wey dey give you instruction na madman wey him dey do online, na that Choba fit you true true."

@IBUILD01 said:

"This guy is very stupid and there are lots of men like this .... He's everything a proper man shouldn't be..."

