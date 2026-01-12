Evidence of alleged assault by Carter Efe has emerged on social media, as his relationship with his baby mama continues to make waves

A friend of the streamer's baby mama, Emmanuella, shared a WhatsApp chat detailing alleged physical abuse

Online critic VeryDarkMan also shared video evidence showing Emmanuella with a swollen face, sparking outrage online

Streamer and content creator Carter Efe has come under intense criticism after evidence of his alleged physical assault on his baby mama, Emmanuella, surfaced on social media.

Recall that Carter made waves online after announcing he had been single for more than a year, confirming the end of his relationship with his baby mama whom he also called out.

Speaking up for Emmanuella, her friend, Mss_Mona 1 leaked WhatsApp screenshots detailing alleged physical abuse by Carter, including beatings and eviction.

"Elma has been suffering in the hands of cater efe and his here saying something else, Elma has even gone to human right but they didn’t do anything about it till date! Cater will beat her and Chase her out of the house with the baby🤦‍♀️at 3month postpartum cater throw Elma out of the house and the baby, she stayed at my house for 2months I feed her I and my sister @thangr3galia had to get baby food cloths and creams for her baby. Cater doesn’t call or check up on them , any opportunity he has he will beat her up like a slave 🥹Elma has been suffering," she wrote in a caption.

Social media critic VeryDarkMan (Martins Vincent Otse) also released video evidence showing Emmanuella with a swollen face, reigniting a 2024 scandal where he first accused the streamer of domestic violence.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe's baby mama also broke her silence as she spoke on alleged maltreatment and restriction, including how the streamer stopped her from pursuing her personal dreams.

The evidence of Carter Efe's alleged physical assault on Emmanuella is below:

The video shared by VeryDarkMan is below:

Reactions to the evidence against Carter Efe

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

zhee_explores said:

"Ahh So Carter na Mike Tyson for relationships."

adumetaj123 commented:

"These matters go really long all listening and learning.."

esam_baba1 said:

"Hin talk ham nah… he say the guy push ham to the extend say hin touch her So make una rest."

priscanall commented:

"VDM just served court exhibit on IG! Carter's narrative just got body-slammed harder than a Lagos pothole."

T0kenPrince said:

"This girl is stipid Faking things to bring a man down. Fear and avoid women , he is lucky he did not marry her."

DrDanny2030 commented:

"Even very dark man is a hypocritee. He's friends with Carter, why did he wait this long to spill."

