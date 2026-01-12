Comedian Carter Efe and his baby mama, Nuella, trended online after he ended their relationship

Popular comedian and skit maker, Carter Efe, recently revealed that he has broken up with his baby mama, Nuella, confirming that he has been single for over a year.

The news quickly stirred conversations online, and reports of alleged domestic issues involving Nuella also began to circulate.

Following the breakup, Carter Efe’s colleague, Kolu, did not hold back in expressing his opinion. In a viral social media statement, Kolu berated Carter Efe for ending the relationship, calling the decision a mistake.

Taking things a step further, Kolu openly expressed romantic interest in Nuella and urged Carter Efe to “leave her for me.”

He added that he is financially stable and capable of providing for her, even contrasting his assets with Carter Efe’s.

“Carter Efe really messed up. How could you break up with your beautiful baby mama? Leave her for me. I’ll marry her. I have money and car, you don’t have car. Leave her for me,” Kolu’s statement read.

The remarks quickly drew attention online, sparking mixed reactions as fans weighed in on Kolu’s bold declaration and Carter Efe’s relationship history.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Carter Efe has come under intense criticism after evidence of his alleged physical assault on his baby mama, Emmanuella, surfaced on social media.

Recall that Carter made waves online after announcing he had been single for more than a year, confirming the end of his relationship with his baby mama whom he also called out.

Speaking up for Emmanuella, her friend, Mss_Mona 1 leaked WhatsApp screenshots detailing alleged physical abuse by Carter, including beatings and eviction.

"Elma has been suffering in the hands of cater efe and his here saying something else, Elma has even gone to human right but they didn’t do anything about it till date!"

"Cater will beat her and Chase her out of the house with the baby🤦‍♀️at 3month postpartum cater throw Elma out of the house and the baby, she stayed at my house for 2months I feed her I and my sister @thangr3galia had to get baby food cloths and creams for her baby. Cater doesn’t call or check up on them , any opportunity he has he will beat her up like a slave 🥹Elma has been suffering," she wrote in a caption.

Social media critic VeryDarkMan (Martins Vincent Otse) also released video evidence showing Emmanuella with a swollen face, reigniting a 2024 scandal where he first accused the streamer of domestic violence.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe's baby mama also broke her silence as she spoke on alleged maltreatment and restriction, including how the streamer stopped her from pursuing her personal dreams.

