Rift between Olubadan Ladoja and Alaafin Owoade stems from historical political tensions

Old video reveals late Alaafin Adeyemi's role in Ladoja's gubernatorial removal and ongoing rivalry

Mixed public reactions surface, sparking debates on leadership and political dynamics in Oyo State

The alleged rift between the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, appeared to have dated back to when the former served as the governor of Oyo state.

This was because of a trending video, where the immediate past Alaafin, late Lamidi Adeyemi, explained how he orchestrated the removal of Ladoja from office as the governor of Oyo state, after he dissolved the council of Obas and chiefs.

Adeyemi explains his role in Ladoja's removal

Adeyemi, in an old trending video, explained that Ladoja refused to listen to him and the then President Olusegun Obasanjo and subsequently bragged that he cannot be removed from office. However, he orchestrated his removal as the governor of Oyo State.

Years after Ladoja was removed as Oyo governor, he was crowned the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the development in the state indicated that he now rivalled Adeyemi's successor, Oba Abimbola Owoade.

He was recently seen shunning the handshake from the new Alaafin and has been declared the chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs by Governor Seyi Makinde, a position that has always been held by the Alaafin.

Nigerians react to trending video of Alaafin

The old video of Adeyemi's revelation has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Oluwaseun Ojo faulted Obasanjo on the issue:

"Now no one is talking about the damage control Obasanjo did here, he was the one that want Ladoja out of Gov by all means, and he had to use Alaafin. The present Alaafin should just accept the Obas chairman rotation because that's the Oyo Obas constitution by the past Time Oba."

Justicenfairness criticised the late Alaafin:

"From this video, Alaafin agreed that the Oyo state house of assembly can pass a law on the chairmanship position. The assembly has done its job. Why the fight? Unfortunately, he asked Alfas to pray for the spirit of error on the governor. No good father does that."

Rilwan said the video should not have been shared:

"People that uploading this video are not helping the New Alaafin. Otherwise, creating more enemies for him."

Wale lamented the hatred against Oyo:

"Why do people hate Oyo so much? Oyo gave us so much as Yoruba people; it really shouldn't be this way. Just pure hatred, and people can't even hide it anymore."

Laycon Tate said Oba Ladoja emerged as the chairman of the as a result of politics:

"Kabiyesi Ladoja used politics to become Chairman of the Oba’s Council. He forgot that he is just a second-class king. And that’s where he will belong. Olubadan is a second-class king."

Olubadan denies snubbing Alaafin

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, addressed claims he snubbed the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, at a public event.

While addressing journalists, the traditional ruler said the misunderstanding surrounding the incident stemmed from social media misinterpretation.

Ladoja explained that his late arrival at the event, which happened in Ibadan, and seating protocol contributed to the perceived disrespect.

