A young Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video on TikTok showing how he surprised his mother in Nigeria

According to the young man, he had moved abroad about five years ago and, since then, he hadn't seen his mother in person

However, after five years, he returned home unannounced to surprise her, and her reaction, captured on video, was epic

An emotional moment was captured on camera when a Nigerian man surprised his mother after a long time abroad.

The emotional reunion, which was shared on social media, has warmed the hearts of many.

Mother overwhelmed with emotions as her son returns home. Photo credit: @Dr Dave/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man reunites with mum after 5 years

The video, posted by @Dr Dave on TikTok, showed the man catching his mother off guard as she cared for his little nephew.

Her expression turned to shock and joy as she locked her son in a tight hug, overwhelmed by the unexpected visit.

After embracing his mother, the abroad returnee turned his attention to the little boy, greeting him with love and excitement.

The man had relocated abroad five years earlier, and his return triggered an amazing homecoming celebration.

Half a decade apart had not diminished the bond between him and his family, as evidenced by the intense emotion displayed during the reunion.

His mother, who had been looking after her grandson, was clearly overwhelmed to be reunited with her son.

The video's caption read:

"POV: Surprising my mum after 5 years abroad and meeting my little nephew for the first time. Distance measured in years, but love measured in this moment. Surprised my mum, the arms that raised me and finally got to meet my little man, my new best friend who's been filling my screen with joy. Family is everything! P.S. No baby was harmed in the making of this video."

Man leaves his mother emotional as he unexpectedly returns home. Photo credit: @Dr Dave/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man pays surprise visit to mum

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@chichi said:

"Blood is thicker than water i must say your nephew was crying earlier because he doesn’t know you and after few minutes here is the bond from nowhere."

@Fatima Thomas said:

"Aas I see the way mama fine I no say the abroad guy go fine too. chai God keep us to eat the fruit of our labour."

@Lady Chris reacted:

"By God’s grace, this is how I will surprise my mom and siblings after being away from them for 8years."

@Koko said:

"Look at the joy on her face. Proud of you bro,I can’t wait to surprise my dad someday."

@winniecassey reacted:

"Jesus Christ?; your mom looks exactly like my aunt facial and body wise. Same reaction."

@FrankyKai said:

"When the mother is faithful her children become very identical. the nephews and nieces looks like their aunts and uncles. Congratulations mama, may you live long to enjoy the fruit of your labor."

@Berta berta said:

"Your nephew look so much like you. God is indeed Great. To even think that he resembles you so much without ever meeting you. Wow."

@Berta berta added:

"Your nephew look so much like you. God is indeed Great. to even think that he resembles you so much without ever meeting you. wow."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman in UK reunites with mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman reunited with her mother in the United Kingdom after two years and two denied visa applications.

She shared an emotional story about a tragedy she suffered in childhood and why her mother's visit means a lot to her.

Source: Legit.ng