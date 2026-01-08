Radiogad has reacted to Regina Daniels' drug test as he shared his observations in a video

The media personality queried why the Nollywood star waited for months before undergoing the test

He also pointed out her attempt to make her estranged husband Senator Ned Nwoko look like a liar

Radiogad, whose real name is Destiny Ezeyim, shared a satirical video reacting to actress Regina Daniels’ drug test result currently making the rounds online.

In the video, the media personality mocked Regina’s response to drug abuse allegations made by her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, whom Radiogad referred to as “Chinedu.” The couple has been involved in a public marital dispute.

The mother of two recently underwent a drug test abroad, which reportedly returned a clean result. While the test drew praise from fans and celebrities alike, Radiogad offered a different perspective.

He questioned why Regina waited for several months after the allegations before undergoing the test, claiming she had enough time to detox and eliminate any traces of drugs from her system.

He humorously suggested that Regina’s timing was strategic, aimed at making her estranged husband appear dishonest.

In his words: "You are very smart, you are clever. No wonder you play Epa. Anywhere Chinedu dey now, Chinedu go dey cry, regret him life. Regina Daniels, you don go detoxify finish, you allow make the drugs comot your body, you come go do test keep am as evidence. You are smart. Why you no do the test that time e still dey your body? Stop trying to make it look like Epa was lying. We know say you dey do this thing. Wetin you suppose come out say be say you don change o."

Senator Natasha Akpoti hails Regian Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha expressed pride in Nollywood actress Regina Daniels after she shared her drug test result online.

The lawmaker took to the comment section of Regina's post like many of the actress' fans, and shared her reaction.

"Your journey is yours to OWN and I am so proud of you my darling," Senator Natasha wrote.

