Renowned award-winning novelist, Mrs Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has recently become the first woman to be made a chief in her home town, Abba of the Njikoka local government area of Anambra State.

In a video she posted on Instagram on January 3, which has since gone viral, Chimamanda said she was conferred with the title of 'Odeluwa' which means the one who writes for the world, by HRH Igwe Leonard Nwankwo Ezeh.

Chimamanda Adichie becomes the first woman to bag traditional tittle in her hometown /Credit:@chimamanda_adichie

Source: Instagram

The first woman chief

Chimamanda said her conferment means that she is the first woman in her hometown to be made a chief. She also noted that more women will follow in time to come.

"I am the first woman in my hometown to be made a chief, and it makes me happy to know that more women will follow. "

Her father also has a similar title

Chimamanda said in her Instagram post that her late father also receive the title of 'Odelora' which has so much symbolism to her own. while her title means she writes for the world, her father's title represents a community writer.

The Coronation ceremony was graced by the governor of Anambra state, Prof. Charles Soludo and other popular dignitaries

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@enioluwaofficial said:

"Always breaking the doors open for other women to walk through! Congratulations Queen!❤️."

@the_lolla_ said:

"Yes. Tradition is not tradition because it is old. Tradition is tradition because we make it so. We will keep trying, and going, until our cultures fit us all."

@naijagirlbook said:

"Culture does not make people, people make culture Odeluwa".

@msglobalwonder said:

"Odeluwa!! Congratulations mama. Keep breaking the glass ceiling . ,"

@abibatibrahim said:

"Congratulations Mama ❤️❤️ thank you for validating our dreams. ."

