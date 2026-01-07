Grammy-winning American rapper T-Pain surprised his mother and family with a private jet purchase

The lavish purchase follows the singer's sale of his music publishing catalogue and select master rights in February 2025

The emotional family celebration aboard the aircraft marks a major milestone in T-Pain's career resurgence after earlier financial setbacks

Grammy-winning American rapper and singer T-Pain surprised his mother with a private jet purchase at an airport tarmac in a heartfelt moment captured on video posted to his social media pages after selling his music catalogue in February 2025.

The video posted on his X and Instagram page on the evening of January 6, 2026, showed T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm, leading his family towards a sleek blue-and-white aircraft.

As they approached, the artist casually revealed the purchase to his mother, sparking visible shock and joy from his mom.

"Oh myyy!" she exclaimed

Her first reaction was an astonished exclamation, showing her disbelief at the sight of the jet. The singer then asked if she liked it, to which she responded with enthusiasm.

"Do you like it?" T-Pain asked.

"I love it!" she replied

Moments later, he clarified that he had bought the plane for the family, prompting her incredulous follow-up question.

"You just bought the plane?! This is crazy!"

The family’s excitement quickly escalated as they all expressed amazement while boarding the aircraft.

Inside the cabin, the family celebrated the milestone with snacks and drinks, enjoying the moment together.

The American rapper proudly summed up the occasion with a declaration that reflected both relief and triumph, emphasising the emotional significance of the achievement for him and his loved ones. He said:

"We fvcking did it"

Financial Breakthrough After Catalogue Sale

The purchase follows a major financial move by T-Pain in February 2025.

According to Businesswire, he sold his music publishing catalogue and select master rights to HarbourView Equity Partners. He described the deal as one that would secure wealth for generations, highlighting its transformative impact.

This success comes after earlier financial challenges. In the late 2000s, a mismanaged $40 million advance had led to setbacks, causing the difficulties he faced despite his fame.

The private jet now stands as a symbol of his renewed success.

Watch the video below:

Fans celebrate T-Pain's comeback

Fans expressed genuine happiness for the artist's financial resurgence while offering words of caution and encouragement.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Bricktop_NAFO said:

"Glad to see you coming up again Theodore. Be careful with spending this time. Buys a plane"

@JolaSolSurfer commented:

"Lol bro the your fans are so happy you're up again. Please don't burn throw it trying to flex or go extra hard. Keep your circle tight and your spending smart. Not pocket watching at all.. this is the Smile that's electric when you were on top OG and it's back."

@MichaelCorumDMV wrote:

"Big congrats on the jet! Depreciation, operating cost deductions, and solid flight logs, now that's a serious tax savvy power move. Charter it when it's not in use and slash those ownership costs!"

@thebkpets reacted:

"There are only a few people who can flex their wealth and I feel genuinely happy for them because they're good people. T pain is for sure on that list."

@DoubleJezzy said:

"Congratulations, TP. Making momma proud was always the plan, and you did exactly that. May the same blessings locate me and everyone working quietly toward their own moment."

@idbajuzie said:

"This broke guy was living silently & quietly. Only thing he did was to sale the whole of his music history and catalogs to some reputable buyers and volala here he is purchasing a full plane!!! There is huge money in music. The sales of music catalogs was what fragmented PSquare."

