Samuel Chukwueze was caught in an unexpected act while Ademola Lookman and coach Eric Chelle gave post-match interviews

The moment came shortly after Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Mozambique in the 2025 AFCON, and the reported clash between Victor Osimhen and Lookman

Fans got a rare glimpse of the Super Eagles’ lighter side behind the scenes as they reacted differently to the moment

In a humorous clip filmed inside the team’s luxury bus, Chukwueze was seen joking with his teammates about the long post-match formalities.

The moment followed Nigeria’s 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the 2025 AFCON.

Samuel Chukwueze’s surprising reaction after Ademola Lookman and Osimhen fight. Credit: @victorosimhen9, @samuelchukwueze, @ademolalookman

Source: Instagram

“All of us go come down and do this interview. Because if I come down now, we go do interview till 1 o'clock. We'll never leave here,” he said.

“So me wey leave that place come inside, I no sabi say food dey house. Make I just win this man of the match one day. We go sleep here. God will not even save you people. God forbid, food don cold abeg.”

Chukwueze continued his playful banter, joking about how he couldn’t wait to devour the food that was waiting for him in his hotel room.

The footballer showed his humorous side even amid the high-pressure tournament environment.

The clip highlighted the lighter side of the Super Eagles squad, offering fans a glimpse of the players’ personalities behind the scenes while also underscoring the team’s unity following the minor tensions on the pitch.

Watch the video below:

Hunger takes center stage as Chukwueze reacts post Lookman-Osimhen altercation. Credit: @samnuelchukwueze

Source: Getty Images

Ayodele speaks on Lookman prophecy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, founder and spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, claimed that his prophecy on the performance of the Super Eagles and some of its star players at the ongoing AFCON is being misrepresented and misinterpreted.

This is coming after the cleric came under heavy criticism for ‘predicting’ that Lookman would be disappointing at the AFCON 2025.

However, so far, Lookman has seemed to prove Primate Ayodele wrong with his decisive goals for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng