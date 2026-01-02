A viral video of Nigerian singer Davido and his wife Chioma during a New Year’s family dinner has set social media abuzz

The singer’s playful behaviour toward his wife before the meal caught the attention of fans online

Reactions have continued to pour in as many share their thoughts on the lighthearted moment

A new video of popular Nigerian singer Davido and his wife, Chioma, has sparked conversations across social media, with many fans reacting to the couple’s playful moment.

The short clip, which has been circulating online, captures Davido during a New Year’s dinner with his family and close friends.

Davido leaves his food mid-meal, and the internet can’t stop talking. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The gathering appeared calm and joyful as everyone prepared to sit down for the meal.

Chioma, widely known and admired for her cooking skills, was seen arranging the dining table and ensuring everything was set before the meal began.

Moments later, Davido entered the dining area, drawing attention even before taking a bite of the food.

In the video, as Chioma turned away from the table to step aside, Davido playfully tapped her backside, catching the attention of many online.

Watch the video below:

Davido ignites reactions online

The clip has since attracted mixed reactions online. While many fans described the moment as playful, others shared their thoughts on the couple’s public displays of affection.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ella_fuam

5h

My fav don confuse which meal to chop first 😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

msdangerouss__ said:

“Her food is different” in her husband’s voice😍."

eniola.ibrahim.9026 said:

"See queen chi face without filter and make up now 😍💋 we no dey celebrate makeup and filter here."

obiagajuliana said:

"See as Chioma is so pretty ♥️🥹 even without makeup or filter ❤️🔥🔥."

taaatibg said:

"After that dinner, another private dinner inside room. Let David eat before eating the main one😍."

infatigable_maris said:

"Our admin with the best caption 😍."

mzfiyin said:

"Happy new year iya ati baba ibeji❤️😍."

ijeomaking_ said:

"Admin ooo😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️."

uka.ugwu.16 said:

"Glory be to God, Thank you Jesus for the grace of sleeping and waking up May your name alone be praised 🙌,.Homemade food, prepared by a wife, at this time and age, prepared not only for the husband, not ordered food Awwwww, its not always restaurants, David chioma your blessed, your home is blessed, This is what is called real life not social media validation, Thank you Jesus for the life of this couple Amen 🙌🙏❤️chioma please keep setting good examples, we are really learning 😊 👏👏👏👏."

officialroszy86 said:

"This my fav too like this e wife yansh 😂😂😂."

temitohpeh13said:

"Gbam!!!!😂 we love them 😍😍😍."

mis__posh said:

"Dinner + Dinner = Dinner square🔥🔥😍😍😍."

joy6903 said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 yes oo, dinner inside dinner, 1 + 1, double digit inside 1 digit🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Fans react as Davido gets playful with Chioma during dinner. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Israel DMW shares pictures with Chioma

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel DMW showed how he had fun during a boat cruise organised by his boss, Davido, and members of the record label.

In several of the pictures he shared, he was seen standing alongside Chioma, Davido's wife, showing her the utmost respect. In the caption of his post, he praised his boss for the brilliant idea and commended him for his initiative.

Source: Legit.ng