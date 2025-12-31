Doris Ogala shared a video about Pastor Chris Okafor’s alleged baby mama and son, highlighting their ordeal

In the post, she called on concerned individuals to react to the cleric and spoke about what he had allegedly done in the case

Fans reacted to the video and focused on the boy’s resemblance to the cleric, as many dragged him online

Doris Ogala shared a video about Pastor Chris Okafor’s alleged baby mama and son, speaking about their ordeal.

In a previous video, the actress introduced a woman and a young boy to her fans while dancing, stating that Pastor Chris Okafor allegedly has another son whom he abandoned.

The alleged baby mama also spoke about her life, how she met the cleric, and how their families carried out an introduction.

In the video, Doris Ogala called on her fans and people who know the cleric to help plead with him.

According to her, she has personal issues with the cleric but chose not to focus on them in the video. She also said she was not concerned about the relationship between the alleged baby mama and Pastor Chris Okafor.

However, she appealed to him to come to the boy’s aid and agree to a DNA test to confirm paternity, adding that he should take responsibility if the child turns out to be his.**

Doris Ogala shares tale of Pastor Chris Okafor’s alleged baby mama

In the video, Doris Ogala spoke about what the alleged baby mama and her son are going through.

She showed biscuits and other items she bought for the boy, claiming that the woman sometimes could not afford to buy a N50 biscuit for him.

The actress became emotional while recalling how the alleged baby mama said she was mocked because she could not afford to buy a N50 biscuit for her son.

Doris Ogala speaks on efforts to reach Pastor Chris Okafor

Ogala also revealed that she had tried to reach the cleric over the issue. She said she contacted one of his friends who promised to help, but the matter had gone back and forth.

She added that the issue had dragged on, noting that she initially advised the woman not to speak publicly about the cleric, but she did not listen.

Here is the Instagram video of Doris Ogala about Pastor Chris Okafor's alleged baby mama:

What fans said about Doris Ogala's video

Here are comments about the post below:

@emidonbenzy shared:

"Omo that man is so wicked ohh , even if you don't like the woman pls take care of your son haba na u sabi do but you no sabi train picken."

@believe_believe96 said:

"My mom always advise us men saying “Never let your Gbola marry for you” I don see the meaning now."

@bazuayegift reacted:

"If God want to punish such men the kids come out looking exactly like them."

@luxuryhairby_yuwa stated:

"E go reach 30 DNA when this sleeping around pastor go conduct o."

@tescobag75 shared:

"Wait ooo this Chris nor de use protective at all?"

@success_dima wrote:

"Put why she go sleep with her pastor? all this choir mistress self."

