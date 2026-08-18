Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced its ex-depot cooking gas price, marking a N150 drop per kilogramme

The price cut puts pressure on gas marketers and distributors to review what they charge consumers at the retail level

Households and small businesses could benefit from cheaper LPG depending on how quickly the reduction moves down the supply chain

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its ex-depot price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, from N1,100 to N950 per kilogramme.

The N150 reduction represents a 13.6% cut in the refinery's wholesale price and could provide some relief to households and businesses that rely on LPG for cooking and other activities.

Dangote Refinery cuts cooking gas price by N150 per kilogramme Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

The new price also puts pressure on gas marketers and distributors to review their retail prices, although the amount consumers ultimately pay will depend on transportation, storage, distribution and other costs across the supply chain.

Dangote’s new price is lower than the ex-depot prices of other marketers, which sell at N975/kg for Ardova and Navgas, N980/kg for 11 PLC, Nipco and PPMC, and N1,050/kg for Matrix in Warri.

What the price cut means for consumers

The reduction could lower the cost of cooking gas for Nigerian households if retailers pass the savings on to consumers.

For families that purchase LPG regularly, even a partial reduction in the retail price could translate into lower monthly household energy expenses.

Small businesses, restaurants and food vendors that use significant quantities of cooking gas could also benefit from lower operating costs.

However, retail LPG prices vary across locations, meaning consumers may not immediately see the full N150 reduction at gas outlets.

The speed and extent of price transmission will depend largely on the existing stock purchased by marketers at higher prices and on the cost of moving LPG from depots to retail outlets.

Dangote Refinery cuts LPG price by 13.6%, potentially reducing household cooking expenses. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Refinery's growing role in LPG supply

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has become a major player in Nigeria's domestic petroleum products market, supplying products including petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and LPG.

The refinery's growing production capacity has supported efforts to increase domestic supply and reduce the country's dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

The reduction in the ex-depot price is expected to draw attention to gas retailers' prices across the country.

Marketers that begin purchasing LPG at the lower wholesale rate could have greater room to reduce their selling prices, although existing inventories and distribution costs may affect the timing.

Cooking gas prices rise by 13.73%

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NBS has reported that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, rose by 13.73% on a month-on-month basis, increasing from N7,655.73 in March 2026 to N8,706.93 in April 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the price increased by 10.42% from N7,885.60 recorded in April 2025.

The report also showed that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG

Source: Legit.ng