Sophia Momodu, in a video, opened up about her encounter with a content creator who referred to her as 'OBO's wife'

The socialite, who is a baby mama to Davido, issued a warning during a live session, adding that she has moved on

Her comment sparked mixed reactions as some netizens insisted no one would have referred as the singer's wife

Sophia Momodu, the mother of music star Davido's first daughter, Imade Adeleke, has asked people to stop referring to her as his wife.

The socialite and fashionista, during a live session, recounted her experience with a male content creator who publicly referred to her as "OBO’s wife"

Sophia Momodu shares experience with content creator who referred to her as Davido's wife. Credit: thesophiamomodu/teamchivido

Source: Instagram

According to Sophia, she responded to the content creator with surprise. She also pleaded with people to respect the boundaries and current marital status of the music star and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, also known as Chef Chi.

“A content creator saw me outside and he was like, ‘OBO’s wife.’ I said, ‘Where?’ Wrong female, because that’s not me. Let’s respect people’s marriages. If people have moved on, allow them to move on in peace. Everyone is happy and at peace, so allow us move on in peace. If you people don’t leave this in 2025, I won’t tell you I am with a man that makes me happy. One man dey shack me like ogogoro,” Sophia Momodu said in the viral video.

Sophia’s warning comes weeks after she called out Davido over their daughter’s custody and financial support, as well as people’s tendency to compare her with Chioma.

Sophia Momodu warns fans against calling her OBO's wife after encounter with content creator. Credit: sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The video where Sophia Momodu recounts the moment a content creator referred to her as Davido’s wife is below:

Reactions to Sophia Momodu's warning

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

queeny_deroyale said:

"Sophie I love you but This gist shouldn’t have left that exact place it happened. So Embarrassing!"

nkirukaloveth16 reacted:

"Hmmmm okay ooo congratulations to you and the person to think you guys are still back wards."

midesurprises_ commented:

"You see why they drag this babe ??????? Later she would come and be saying they should leave her alone."

mhizoti commented:

"Nobody called you that babe, nobody!"

callme_tee7 commented:

"She wants to be the wife so bad btw."

dammynaboy commented:

"You are not at peace werey."

maxwell_maxwell_2025 commented:

"She wanted the title so badly… since it didn’t come officially, she helped herself to it..see how happy she is addressing herself as OBO wife its the fulfillment for me.."

Sophia Momodu replies critic

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia Momodu clapped back at a critic who accused her of flaunting a replica Birkin bag.

The viral post saw Sophia respond sharply to the netizen who attempted to drag her over an alleged replica designer bag.

"Y'all, this obsession with trying to humble me is actually insane. I'm too conceited, try another lifetime," she said.

Source: Legit.ng