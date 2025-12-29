Mohbad's widow, Wunmi Aloba, finally addressed the viral rumours on social media claiming she welcomed a second child

The late singer's widow shared a dance video showing her full body as proof that she neither welcomed a baby nor was pregnant

She also made a declaration about her son Liam, whom she had with the former Marlian signee before his death

Wunmi Aloba, the widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has finally put to rest the rumours that she welcomed a second child two years after his death.

The rumours, which surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), gained traction and sparked mixed reactions about how she had moved on since Mohbad's passing to allegedly welcome another child with a new man.

Mohbad’s widow Wunmi shares video to clear rumours about welcoming a second child. Credit: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

While the rumours were previously debunked by celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus, who revealed that the story was fabricated by those who stood to gain from the misinformation, Wunmi has now broken her silence.

On Sunday, December 28, Wunmi shared a fun clip showing her full body as proof that she was neither pregnant nor had welcomed a baby.

Mohbad's widow also posted a picture of herself and her son Liam, whom she had with the singer, and declared him, “My One and Only Son.”

Slide the post below to see the dance video Wunmi shared to debunk the rumours of welcoming a second child is below:

Wunmi declares her son Liam whom she had with Mohbad as her one and only child. Credit: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Nigerians ask Wunmi to provide more evidence

Despite debunking the rumours, some netizens insisted that the mother of one provide more evidence before they would accept that she didn't welcome a second child.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

__official_william__ said:

"Them done post throwback, and again e reach this one them rush post am but them no fit do DNA."

unknown_jhay_01 commented:

"Wumi this video is not an evidence for u gba Ibadan Loh lodo oriyomi Hamzat ko Lo gbe nu Si."

callmi_benny said:

"Omo to be popular comes with lots of wahala oh."

oluwanishola____ said:

"Even if she born nko, una no go focus on una life, would she stay forever single."

vivian_iso commented:

"It’s been 2years. You all move on and let that babe be abeg."

olamide____________ commented:

"Wait so just because NAIRA Marley made a tweet about someone giving birth … Y’LL actually assume she’s the one he’s referring to?"

sen59468 wrote:

"Beautiful and blessed girl the devils incarnates can't end you and moh son like they did to more they r forever going to be tormented."

star_entreprise_ commented:

"She don show una say she no born so make una rest."

dainah.kadri said:

"Wunmi give haters BP. They will be restless on top of your matter . Naira Marley bullied mohbad till death and still continues to bully mohbad widow and son. He is paying bloggers to spread false news about Wunmi. They failed again!!!"

Fabiyi claims proof of Mohbad's alleged murder

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Yomi Fabiyi claimed that a video of how the late ex-Marlian signee, Mohbad, was murdered was in his possession.

According to Yomi, the video was sent to him by Mohbad's younger brother, Adura, who intended to extort money from him. In the video, the activist named the singer’s widow, Wunmi Cynthia Aloba, and others as suspects.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng