A Nigerian man recently posted a heartfelt tribute mourning the death of Aunty Esther, a well-known personal shopper whose work and personality earned her admiration online.

Her passing, which was said to have followed a tough struggle with cancer, broke the hearts of many netizens.

Nigerian man shares conversation with Aunty Esther as he mourns her demise.

Man posts chat with late Aunty Esther

The man, known on X as @iam_skamal, posted a private chat he once had with Aunty Esther, drawing attention to the lady's appreciative nature.

Aunty Esther had reached out to commend him for his efforts and to offer prayers and kind wishes for his wellbeing and success.

"Well done for all you do. God bless you abundantly. Morning afternoon evening," she said.

In his response, he had acknowledged her message at a later time, explaining his absence and returning the gesture by recognising her hard work.

In his words:

"Just seeing this, Auntie Esther. I have been away for a while and God bless your hustle more."

After news of her death surfaces online, the man shared the chat as a tribute, expressing gratitude for the blessings and kindness she had shown him.

“Rest in peace, Aunty Esther. Thank you for every prayer and kindness," he said.

Nigerian man's chat with Aunty Esther surfaces after her demise.

Nigerians mourn Aunty Esther

Nigerians have taken turns to pen emotional comments following the demise of Aunty Esther.

@christianizekor said:

"There's is no where in scriptures that says blood transfusion is wrong. it didn't even exist then."

@Wolf_Sage said:

"It's her religion, she died for what she believes, we need to respect that. We celebrate people who refuse to deny Jesus and get unalived for that. In that case, no one is saying they are brainwashed to not want to save her life. I'm not even a Christian, but this hypocrisy is serious. It's almost as if we take every opportunity to bash other people's ideology in as much as it's not our own ideology. Anyway, may God console her family."

@Stay Minded said:

"I'm proud of her that's the believe of Jehovah witnesses and she stood by it."

@A-BAH MERCHANDISE DE NIGERIA commented:

"To be honest Religion is the truth but to be alive is not a lie ooo. I am a Muslim but I will need refuse to treat myself because my religion doesn't Accept it."

@Edwin reacted:

"She believed on her faith! It’s her decision and it needs to be respected but that doesn’t mean I won’t accept one when it’s needed tho but again it’s her believe and she or her religion should be judged."

@Ronnie added:

"In developed countries, people have the option of choosing whether to receive blood transfusions or go for blood producing measures. I know this this because I have been in the situation, this had nothing to do with religion. Blood transfusion and the choice to take it is NOT the problem, its a country that has failed its citizens in almost every aspect that needs to be held accountable."

See the post below:

Lady speaks after visiting Aunty Esther

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who stayed with Aunty Esther at the hospital shared an emotional post speaking about her experience.

In her trending post, she disclosed how she had a misunderstanding at the hospital after Aunty Esther's husband made an unexpected suggestion.

Source: Legit.ng