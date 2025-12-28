Ini Edo has shared a video explaining how cinema owners are treating her movie, Dirty Christmas , which is currently showing in cinemas

The actress has faced a trying period over the film in recent weeks, especially after CAN reacted to its title

While speaking in the video, she appeared close to tears as she complained bitterly about the screening times and how cinema staff allegedly act towards it

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has shared her grievance over her embattled movie, "A Very Dirty Christmas", which is currently showing in the cinemas.

The actress has remained in the spotlight since the film’s release, especially after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) reacted to its title.

Fans react to Ini Edo's video as she breaks down over her movie, A very Dirty Christmas. Photo credit@iniedo

Source: Instagram

Ini Edo went on a live stream to share her experience and presented evidence of what allegedly happened when some of her fans visited the cinema to watch the movie.

According to her, the screening time given to the film is unfavourable compared to other movies.

Ini Edo speaks about her movie showing at the cinema. Photo credit@iniedo

Source: Instagram

She explained that "A Very Dirty Christmas" is sometimes shown very early in the morning, a time she believes discourages audiences during the holiday period.

Ini Edo shares more about her film, Dirty Christmas

Further details were shared by the actress as she claimed that on some occasions, fans who arrived at the cinema were told by staff that the movie was not showing.

The movie star who was shunned by her colleague also played a voice note from some of her people who visited the cinema and narrated the experience they had while trying to see the film.

Here is the Instagram video of Ini Edo below:

How fans reacted to Ini Edo's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress about her movie. Here are comments below:

@hemeu wrote:

"If you understand the investment in making a movie, then you will understand her."

@ am_blimkz commented:

"The same thing Toyin Abhram complained of, make una give these people people business same treatment na, they all spent money on their projects for crying out loud."

@offixial_obbyberry shared:

"So Funke come go bribe all the cinema’s Abi ??make una still dey reason oooo..cinema’s are business owners and everyone is doing what will profit them."

@abusi101 wrote:

"The question is why are you all showing movies, at the cinema in December? The competition is very competitive now."

@phattymaomotanwa stated:

"I hate the fact that people keeps saying show time is base on high demand when you don't give all producers same treatment how do you want people to demand for their movie when some of them having single show time and another movie has like 4 show times."

Ini Edo confirms wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Ini Edo confirmed that she allegedly had her traditional marriage and shared pictures.

She said she allegedly met her man while on vacation six months ago, and he proposed to her three months later.

She also shared the date for the wedding ceremony and added that she was lucky to have found love again.

Source: Legit.ng