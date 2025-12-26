A Nigerian cleric, Pastor Gideon Onyeudo, defends Pastor Chris Okafor against actress Doris Ogala's alleged affair claims

The pastor claimed that those sharing Ogala's videos are enemies of the church who want Christianity to fall and do not love Jesus

His comments triggered strong reactions from social media users, with many questioning his stance

Nigerian Pastor Gideon Chika Onyeudo, popularly known as Beloved Onyeudo, has spoken in defence of Pastor Chris Okafor following public allegations made by actress Doris Ogala about an alleged romantic affair.

Onyeudo, who leads Christ Divine Worship Assembly International, shared his opinion in a video posted on his Facebook page on December 23, 2025.

In the video, Pastor Onyeudo criticised those circulating Doris Ogala’s videos, describing them as either anti-Christ or long-time enemies of the church.

He argued that those behind the claims do not love Jesus and are attempting to destabilise the church by attacking its leader.

He further suggested that the controversy would help Pastor Okafor identify genuine members of his congregation.

Onyeudo added that if Okafor had married the actress, the matter would not have attracted criticism, but because the alleged affair did not lead to marriage, he is now being labelled “fake.”

In his own words, Onyeudo said:

"One lady, they call Doris Ogara, Ogara, Ogala, came out and is talking against Chris Okafor. Anybody peddling those videos or peddling those nonsense is either you are an anti-Christ or you have been an enemy of the church for a long time."

He explained that enemies of the church often wait for negative news to confirm their suspicions.

Judgement for Pastors and Members

Onyeudo also claimed that pastors and church members face the same judgment, including the same consequences in hellfire. He questioned why pastors are judged harshly for alleged misconduct when members themselves engage in similar behaviour.

He described the situation as “sinners judging others for sinning differently,” clarifying that he was not justifying wrongdoing but urging the church to protect itself rather than join outsiders in casting aspersions.

Finally, Onyeudo warned that those spreading the allegations ultimately seek the closure of churches, stressing that an attack on a pastor is an attack on the congregation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the pastor's video

Many Nigerians criticised the pastor's defence, calling him out for protecting allegedly questionable behaviour.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@blossomcakes_lagos said:

"See antichrist himself talking, which church will fall? It's him that will fall, the church of Jesus Christ will keep matching on."

@olowoone commented:

"Obviously they are Birds of same feathers 🤔if not why is he defending someone that has not been justified yet, there are several allegations against him and it was his sins that actually brought him out."

@David Zack wrote:

"They're connected to the same dark network that's why you see them defending each other cox once one of them is affected, the entire network is compromised."

@Adenikemi Idowu reacted:

"A victim of fall accusations you say? There is an atom of truth in every rummor, false accusation Ko, birds of the same feathers."

@Divine Grace Williams opined:

"How much did Chris gave you? He's your colleague and you know how you operate."

@bigid.gram said:

"Pastor has been sleeping around while preaching on the alter of God and you don't see it as a bad thing?"

Doris Ogala issues an ultimatum to Pastor Okafor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Pastor Chris Okafor regarding his lawsuit against Nigerian critic and social media activist VeryDarkMan.

She demanded that Okafor withdraw his defamation lawsuit against VeryDarkMan within the given time and issue an apology, or risk further exposure.

Ogala's intervention comes shortly after Pastor Okafor’s legal team confirmed plans to proceed with a lawsuit against VeryDarkMan over allegations made on social media by a woman identified as Miss Chi, who claimed to be the cleric’s biological daughter.

