TikTok temporarily restricted night livestreams in Nigeria, but content creator Peller stated that he remains financially stable

The TikToker Peller revealed that his income comes from multiple brand endorsements, each worth at least ₦40 million

Peller emphasised that TikTok helps young Nigerians grow audiences and earn income faster than other social media platforms

Nigerian TikTok content creator Peller has dismissed suggestions that he would face financial hardship following the platform’s temporary restriction of night livestreams in Nigeria.

The measure, confirmed by a system notification titled “LIVE Notices – TikTok LIVE Update in Nigeria,” came into effect at midnight on Sunday (Nigerian time).

TikTok explained the restriction as part of an ongoing safety investigation aimed at protecting its community.

Peller says he remains financially stable amid TikTok ban in Nigeria. Photo: @peller089/@tiktok/IG.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian users were also blocked from viewing LIVE broadcasts originating from other countries during the restricted hours.

The restriction has raised concerns among content creators who rely heavily on TikTok for engagement and income.

Peller reacts to TikTok ban

Reacting to the development in a video posted on his Instagram page on Monday, Peller said many critics assumed he would “go hungry” because of the ban.

He quickly dismissed such claims, highlighting the diversity of his income sources.

He stated:

“People are expecting me to be crying after TikTok banned live in Nigeria, thinking I’ll go hungry. I’m an ambassador to numerous brands, and none of my endorsements is less than ₦40 million."

The content creator explained that while TikTok has significantly contributed to his visibility, his financial stability relies on long-term partnerships and endorsements from reputable brands.

He also stressed that he regularly gives back to fans, often redistributing gifts received during livestreams through giveaways.

The content creator spoke about TikTok’s role in helping young Nigerians grow their audiences and monetize their creativity faster than on other social media platforms.

He noted that the platform offers easier and faster growth compared to Instagram.

Peller stated:

“Many people will grow on TikTok. You can’t grow on Instagram the same way. Before you make it there, you will post plenty… TikTok is easier to grow on."

He also cautioned that restrictions like the night livestream ban could disrupt engagement and income for thousands of creators.

He urged authorities and platform managers to consider the economic impact on young Nigerians.

Watch Peller speak here:

Fans react to Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Samnacks_201:

"FIRS watching this video from their headquarters like: Keep pressing calculator online. By the time they send you the tax bill for those 'N40m deals', you will realize that silence is golden. You are casting yourself."

@SmokersHQ

"Peller we done hear. But trust me when I said it was that TikTok live stream that makes you more and more popular. Guy invest more cus it won’t be the same. Remember that it is not a life time Endorsement though"

@ManiaFG

“People think I’m done now that TikTok banned live streaming in Nigeria… But I’m not worried. I’m an ambassador for multiple brands, and none of my deals is below ₦40M” — Peller flexing"

Peller emphasised that TikTok helps young Nigerians grow audiences. Photo: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller shares plans if Jarvis ever leaves

Per a previous report by Legit.ng. Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, raised concern across social media after comments he made during a TikTok live.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Jarvis complained about her relationship with Peller, stating that it sometimes makes her go off-brand.

In a new TikTok video with Sandra Benede, Peller discussed the extent to which he would go should Jarvis ever leave him.

Source: Legit.ng