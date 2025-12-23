Nigerian singer Davido’s young niece caught the attention during the family’s Christmas vacation with a sweet request

The moment took place while she was having fun outdoors and interacting with her father

The trending video of the scene has amused fans and sparked interest online, as many admired the singer’s family

Afrobeats star Davido’s little niece, Maya, the daughter of his elder brother Adewale Adeleke, has warmed hearts online after a sweet moment was captured during the family’s Christmas vacation.

In a video shared on social media, the young girl was seen happily swimming while spending the holidays on Canouan Island.

During the fun moment, Maya asked her father to play “uncle David’s song,” referring to her famous uncle, Nigerian music star Davido.

Her request immediately drew laughter from Adewale Adeleke, who found the moment amusing. He jokingly asked her which of Davido’s many songs she wanted to listen to, as she continued enjoying herself in the water.

The lighthearted clip has since caught the attention of fans, many of whom found the moment adorable and reminded that Davido’s music is loved not just by his fans but also by his family.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Adewale Adeleke sparked reactions online after responding to a curious fan.

The music star and other members of his family hosted a lavish wedding for their cousin, Brenda Adeleke, the daughter of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who passed away in 2017.

Adewale shared a picture of himself, Davido, and two sons of Governor Ademola Adeleke on his X account after the wedding.

A fan commented on the people in the picture, claiming they were all worth N500 billion.

In response, Adewale pointed out that the "Awuke" crooner alone was worth more than N500 billion.

Davido's net worth or his available bank balance

One fan noted that even the big three Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy put together could never be worth over N500 billion.

They criticised Adewale, accusing him and his family of excessive boasting. Some even suggested that the reason Mr. Eazi's wedding was more talked about than Davido's was because the Adeleke family couldn't keep their mouths shut.

However, a few fans expressed excitement over the family picture, gushing over the four men in the post.

Davido's niece trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adjoa__rose said:

"When your uncle is a musician 😍😍."

okwy_mfb said:

"Lovely family built on love."

amahblankson

"Everyone loves Davido.😍."

mfoniyoha said:

"Awww,uncle David is loved😍😍😍."

sommy.jane2 said:

"I wanna really know the uncle David song her dad played for her❤️."

beegail641 said:

"Play uncle David song must know the relationship between her and her uncle 😍😍❤️❤️."

toniasaa said:

The Adelekes supporting themselves👏👏😍😍

timah_wise said:

"My uncle is the goat of music 😍 biko play his songs 😂😂😂 girl ar dae envy u oooooo🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

the_voice_217 said:

"Lol shiit really made me smile 😊."

nayiir_riri_ said:

"Uncle Daivd is loved ❤️❤️."

Davido throws party for his twins' birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on October 9, 2024, Davido took to social media to celebrate his twins on their first birthday.

The music star did this with a simple message of thanks to God as he shared the news of their new age.

The news of Davido’s twins turning a year old was met with great joy from many fans.

