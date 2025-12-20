Nollywood actress Ini Edo continued promoting her controversial movie despite an official call to change its title

The Christian Association of Nigeria had kicked against the film’s name, describing it as disrespectful to Christians

Nigeria's film regulatory body, however, clarified that the film had passed through all necessary legal and regulatory checks

Nollywood actress Ini Edo appears unfazed by the controversy surrounding her latest film, 'A Very Dirty Christmas', as she continues to actively promote the movie in cinemas across Nigeria.

Controversy started when the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) objected to the film’s title, describing it as offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith.

In a statement signed by CAN’s president, Daniel Okoh, the association questioned the appropriateness of associating Christmas with what it termed “dirty,” calling on relevant authorities to take action.

FG asks Ini Edo to change the title of her controversial movie. Photos: Ini Edo.

Source: Instagram

Following CAN’s complaint, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) responded through its Director General, Shaibu Husseini.

The board acknowledged CAN’s concerns but clarified that the film had passed through all necessary legal and regulatory checks before its title was initially approved.

However, speaking during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, Husseini revealed a new twist. He disclosed that the board has now directed Ini Edo to modify the title of the movie.

The board stressed that its responsibility goes beyond technical approvals and includes maintaining mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.

Meanwhile, rather than addressing the directive publicly, Ini Edo appears to be letting her actions do the talking.

Since the movie hit cinemas on Thursday, December 18, the 43-year-old actress has continued to promote A Very Dirty Christmas on her Instagram page.

She shared multiple promotional posts, encouraging fans to visit cinemas and watch the film.

One post that caught attention featured a promotional video with the caption:

“Stop at Ebony Life and let’s watch a ‘Very Dirty Christmas’ together.. 7pm.”

Ini Edo responds to criticism

However, responding to the criticism in a statement, Ini Edo said the film was created to spark conversation and reflect real-life human experiences, stressing that art often uses contrast to encourage reflection.

The actress noted that all necessary legal and regulatory approvals were obtained before the movie was released, including clearance from the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC). According to her, the movie's title is metaphorical and reflects the themes explored in the story.

She further expressed surprise that objections were raised only after the movie had been released, despite the title being openly promoted across various media platforms for some time

Ini Edo says the film was created to reflect real-life human experiences. Photos: Ini Edo

Source: Instagram

Ini Edo praises Taraji P. Henson

Legit.ng previously reported that Ini Edo reacted to Taraji P. Henson's role in the Hollywood hit movie,

The Nigerian star, who praised the Hollywood actress' acting prowess, stated that she ignited a new fire in her.

According to Ini, Taraji's acting was so immersive and moving that it left her in tears.

Source: Legit.ng