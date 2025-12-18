Nigerian actress Ini Edo officially broke her silence amid her new movie A Very Dirty Christmas , following CAN's outburst over the context

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Christian body described the title as offensive and disrespectful

In a recent update, the mum of one explained the essence of art and how it highlights the complexities of human experience

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ini Edo has responded to criticism from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over her new movie, A Very Dirty Christmas.

CAN had earlier expressed outrage over the title of the film, describing it as offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith.

According to the Christian body, Christmas is a sacred season that marks the birth of Jesus Christ and represents purity, peace, love, and redemption.

It added that linking such a holy celebration with the word “dirty” diminishes its spiritual meaning and reduces a solemn religious observance to something crude and sensational.

CAN also called on the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to “explain how the title was approved for public exhibition, particularly during the Christmas season.”

Reacting to the backlash, Ini Edo released an official statement on her social media pages, explaining the intention behind the movie and its title.

She said the film was created to spark conversation and reflect real-life human experiences, stressing that art often uses contrast to encourage reflection.

The actress noted that all necessary legal and regulatory approvals were obtained before the movie was released, including clearance from the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).

“At no time was there any intention to demean, ridicule, or dishonour Christianity, Christmas’s essence, or the values held dear by millions of Nigerians,” she stated.

Ini Edo also revealed that she is a devout Christian and would never knowingly be involved in any project that disrespects her faith or Christmas’s essence.

According to her, the movie's title is metaphorical and reflects the themes explored in the story. She further expressed surprise that objections were raised only after the movie had been released, despite the title being openly promoted across various media platforms for some time.

Acknowledging CAN’s concerns, the actress emphasised the importance of dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect, especially when faith and creative expression intersect.

Ini Edo invited Nigerians to watch the movie in cinemas and judge it based on its full context. She also announced plans to visit cinemas across the country for meet-and-greet sessions with fans.

“See the story, feel the message, and judge it in its proper context,” she said.

Sharing the media statement online, she captioned it:

“My beautiful people, let’s not be distracted. The film is a masterpiece. Please come out to watch and support your girl. “A Very Dirty Christmas is showing in all cinemas nationwide. Tell a friend to tell a friend.”

See her post below:

Reactions trail Ini Edo's movie

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchenna3175 said:

"Faith is not threatened by conversation or creativity. Thank you for explaining your heart, your process, and your respect for Christianity. Proud of this work 🙏🏽."

titialayo12 said:

"I wish you huge success on this project. You won't labour in vain."

