Nigerian Pastor Chris Okafor has continued to trend online amid the recent controversy between him and Doris Ogala

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the movie star threatened to sue the cleric over several allegations, including financial debt

A video from Okafor’s recent preaching showed him begging his members for support, triggering intense speculation from netizens

Pastor Chris Okafor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry made a heartfelt appeal to his congregation during his recent Sunday service.

The cleric called on members to support him amid the ongoing scandal with Nollywood star Doris Ogala.

In a video circulating online, Okafor was seen addressing his congregation from the pulpit, saying:

“What fought against you has turned to fight against me. Many of you have stood by you, fought for you, and fought battles on your behalf. What fought against you has turned to fight against me… I defend you to the extent that when there is something that can destroy you, I don’t let people hear it. I speak to you privately.”

He went on to stress the role of grace and mutual loyalty within the church community, adding:

“And will still pray for grace to help you, and that grace is what has been helping you… Let’s assume I’ve been like a father to you for these years. Let’s assume that I even make a mistake—if I do, is it not your duty to fight for me?”

Pastor Okafor’s emotional message comes as the church faces public scrutiny linked to allegations surrounding Doris Ogala.

Nigerians took to the comments section to suggest he was indirectly tackling his issue with the movie star.

Watch the video below:

Pastor Chris Okafor trends

david_capable said:

"This simply means that Doris Ogala has a point."

cyude said:

"If you are looking for the definition of reverse psychology look no further, this is it! This man has mastered the art of manipulation. Ahhhhh what I’m I hearing."

snatchedby_bettybutter said:

"See gaslighting and gullible members 🤣."

sophire7 said:

"Emotional blackmail at its finest 😂😂😂😂God abeg oooo."

sandymodiva said:

"Very smooth gaslighting and emotional blackmail😂😂😂."

drjpee said:

"Manipulation master."

cherieogodo said:

"Endtime pastor and people are still seated in his church."

beckyculture_media

"Dem CLAP, abi dem no CLAP 👏👏👏."

mc_ophilia

"Manipulation 😢."

cyude said:

"Are they supposed to fight for you or are they supposed to defend the validity of the scriptures upon your matter. Pastor if you are guilty of what the woman accused you of just step down from the pulpit and go and stay with God till you are restored. That’s what the scripture says. Mtchewww."

duranko_7 said:

"Nice twist."

ehhllyys said:

"Bad guy Chris.... Leave this stupid talk. 😂😂😂😂😂."

kingharunajamal7 said:

"Mind game 😂😂😂 dey blackmail dem chaii."

snapyshotz said:

"No be this pastor carry woman wey hand break come church and later find out na scam."

Pastor Chris Okafor speaks to his church members. Credit: @pastorchirsokafor

Pastor Chris Okafor's proposal video trends

Legit.ng previously reported that fans unearthed Pastor Chris Okafor's proposal video after he was called out by Doris Ogala.

In the clip, the spiritual leader was seen holding the hand of his love interest, leading her to the place where he planned to propose. The lady appeared hesitant to go to the location, drawing back.

Source: Legit.ng