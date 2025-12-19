Ex-United States President , Barack Obama , released his much-anticipated 2025 favourite songs list

Nigerian music stars Olamide, Burna Boy, and Obongjayar joined others on the global cut

Afrobeats continues its steady rise with another powerful endorsement beyond the continent of Africa

Former United States President Barack Obama has once again drawn global attention to Afrobeats after including Nigerian music stars on his highly anticipated 2025 list of favourite songs.

Obama shared the playlist on his social media platforms on Thursday evening, continuing a tradition he began while serving in the White House.

The former president explained that the annual list is meant to help fans discover new music from around the world.

He wrote:

“As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favourite books, movies, and music,” Obama wrote.

While the 30-track compilation cuts across pop, hip-hop, indie, and world music, it was the inclusion of Nigerian artists that caught the attention of fans back home.

Olamide and Burna Boy make Obama’s cut

Among the African acts on the list is Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy, whose song TaTaTa featuring American rapper Travis Scott earned a spot.

The track, released on May 21, 2025, blends Burna Boy’s Afro-fusion sound with Travis Scott’s trap influences and serves as the fourth single from Burna’s eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness.

Also making the list is 99, a star-studded record by rap icon Olamide. The song features Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn, and British singer Daecolm and was released in June 2025 as part of Olamide’s self-titled eleventh album, Olamidé.

London-based Nigerian singer Obongjayar, born Steven Umoh, also earned recognition on the playlist with his song Not In Surrender.

This is not the first time Obama has highlighted Nigerian talent. In his 2024 playlist, he featured Rema’s Yayo and Asake’s collaboration with Travis Scott, Active.

Fans react to Obama's music list

Burna Boy sends sleeping fan home

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy has found himself in an online drama after a video from his recent performance trended.

In a now-viral clip shared, Burna Boy is seen halting his energetic performance to call out the sleeping fan, demanding that her boyfriend take her home immediately.

The audience initially thought Burna Boy was joking, but he quickly made it clear that he wasn’t.

