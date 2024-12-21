Asake's collaboration with Travis Scott yielded results not only on the streaming platforms but also caught the attention of some notable personalities

As the year winds down, Former US President Barack Obama, in his usual style, has named his favourite songs of the year 2024

Nigeria's Asake and Rema were recognized on the list, filling thee hearts of his fans with so much joy

Nigerians are impressed by the news of Former US President Barack's 2024 list of his favourite artists.

The year 2024 has been such a journey, and towards the new year, Obama has a style to reveal his favourite songs and artists for the year.

According to a post published by Complex, Obama's list features several A-list International music stars, such as Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish. However, only two Nigerian artists made the list.

Asake's song, "Active," with Travis Scott, and Yayo by Rema were on the list. The song is taken from his new project, "Lungu Boy," which was released some months ago.

This news brings so much joy not just to his fans but to Nigeria as a whole, and many are filled with gratitude for putting Nigeria on the global map.

See the list below:

Reactions to Obama's 2024 list

Read some reactions below:

@fabfreshandfly:

"We know he was listening to Not Like Us but chose Squabble Up to be safe 😂."

@selene_basile:

"So many Billie songs to chose from and he picked Lunch 🤣."

@totalmaxfitness:

"And none for Drake, cheers to that!!!"

@do2dtun:

"Asake & Rema 🇳🇬 ⚔️."

@unscathedsoul:

"At some point we need to start pointing out this mans basic ahhh taste."

Barack Obama’s Summer Music Playlist

In a previous article by Legit.ng, former American president Barack Obama became famous over the last seven years for his summer music playlist and books.

Some Nigerian singers have made it to Barack Obama's playlist in those seven years.

Legit.ng compiled a list of the seven Nigerian singers and Afrobeats artists who have made it to Barack Obama's summer playlist over the years and their uniqueness.

