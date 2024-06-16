Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh raised some dust as she boldly celebrated herself on Father's Day 2024

The single mother of one recognized and appreciated her tenacity to care for her family all alone

However, some of her fans and followers deemed it improper as they queried her over the post she made

Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh agitated some of her fans as she celebrated herself on Father's Day.

The single mother of one took to social media to upload new stunning images and wish herself in colourful Ankara material.

Tonto Dikeh fans reacted as she celebrated herself on Father's Day. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, she boldly wished herself Happy Father's Day. She remarked that she was honouring the power, love, and dedication she provides to herself and her son on a daily basis.

She expressed pride in her dual role in her family and the boundless love she offers.

Tonto further encouraged other women who are making a difference.

"Happy Father's Day to me! Celebrating the strength, love, and dedication I bring to my family each day. I'm proud of the dual role I play and the endless love I give. Here's to me and all the amazing women and mën making a difference!" She wrote in part.

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh stirs reactions on Father's Day

Some of Tonto's followers didn't agree to take things from her view as they stated their grievances. While others praised her.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

onyinyenzelu:

"How ???????? Taken responsibility of your child or children did not give you that fatherhood mummy!!! Please."

beautiful_gina28:

"Truly you're doing an amazing job so far,God Bless You King T."

ladyk_beautilish:

"Keep glowing and have a glowy birthday king."

vivianlam_glamour:

"Happy father so day mama de papa."

3680_angela:

"My super woman KING you deserve to be celebrated every single day."

damino_afo1:

"King T for 10000 reasons❤️❤️❤️❤️ You are doing great."

Tonto Dikeh celebrates son's success

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Dikeh's son, Andre, made her proud with his performance at school.

She displayed his result sheet for her fans on social media.

In the result sheet, Andre got 10 A's and 2B's. The politician said he could have iPhone 14 which he had been requesting for.

Source: Legit.ng